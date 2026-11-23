How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
The Michigan State Spartans visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Both teams are 3-8 going into the regular-season finale. Michigan State lost 45-7 to No. 13 Oregon in Week 13. Rutgers won 25-24 at Penn State in Week 13.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers
- When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One
Players To Watch
Three different quarterbacks have thrown for Michigan State this season, and Chrishon McCray has stayed their top target with 42 catches for 437 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. No other Spartan has more than 29 receptions. Oregon held him to three catches for 23 yards in Week 13.
Rutgers has allowed 22 touchdown passes and 8.44 yards per attempt. With one touchdown catch all season, McCray now draws the most giving secondary in this game, which gives Michigan State its clearest shot at a score through the air.
Kenny Soares Jr. has three sacks and 31 tackles in 11 games for Michigan State, one behind team leaders Eli Coenen and Anelu Lafaele with four apiece. The Spartans have 21 sacks as a team in 11 games, so Soares works as one piece of a pass rush that spreads its production around the front.
Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace has been sacked 22 times in nine games, and the Scarlet Knights are minus-6 in turnover margin. Pressure from Soares off the edge goes straight at the weakest part of the Rutgers passing game.
Antwan Raymond's fifth 100-yard game came in the Week 13 upset at Penn State, where he carried 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He has 911 yards and eight scores on 185 carries this season, about 4.9 yards per carry.
Michigan State allows 137.8 rushing yards per game and has given up 21 rushing touchdowns this season. Raymond sits 89 yards short of 1,000 for the season, and the Spartans are the last regular-season front between him and that mark.
In the Week 13 win at Penn State, AJ Surace completed 24 of 39 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown for 1,025 yards and nine scores in nine games, leading Rutgers in passing in each of its last two games.
Michigan State has intercepted four passes all season and allows 7.37 yards per attempt. Surace has thrown seven picks, yet a secondary that makes so few plays on the ball gives the Rutgers quarterback freedom to push downfield in the finale.
Michigan State vs. Rutgers Odds
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