College Football
How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland
College Football

How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 31, 2026 9:29 a.m. ET

The Illinois Fighting Illini visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at noon ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Illinois is 4-3 and 2-2 in Big Ten play, while Maryland is 2-5 and 0-4 in the conference.

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Michael Clayton II started at quarterback for Illinois in a 21-10 win over Oregon and threw two touchdown passes. It was the Illini's second straight win, and their defense held the Ducks to 10 points. Illinois runs for 161.4 yards per game.

Maryland comes off an open date after a 37-30 loss to Rutgers, its fifth straight loss since a 2-0 start. The Terrapins allow 33.3 points per game and are 1-3 at home.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland

Players To Watch

Collin Dixon has scored in six of Illinois' seven games, and his 10 touchdown catches lead the Illini. He caught a touchdown pass with Michael Clayton II starting at quarterback in the 21-10 win over Oregon.

Maryland allows 217.9 passing yards per game and has six interceptions, two each by Jamare Glasker and Messiah Delhomme. Dixon gives Clayton a proven option as he makes another start, and his work near the goal line is where Illinois turns drives into points. Watch his red-zone targets.

Illinois runs for 161.4 yards per game, and Aidan Laughery gave Oregon 123 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries on Oct. 24. He averages 6.9 yards per carry.

Maryland allows 148.7 rushing yards per game, so this is the Illini's best matchup. Laughery's 77-yard run against Southern Illinois shows he does not need a big workload to produce. The question is whether Illinois gives him more than 13 carries against a defense that allows 33.3 points per game.

Malik Washington throws for a Maryland offense that attempts 38.6 passes per game, but the Terrapins have lost five straight. He went 19 of 38 for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Rutgers.

Illinois has only seven sacks and two interceptions, so he should have time to work. Four of his six interceptions came in one game, a loss to UCLA, so his decisions have been better than the total suggests. Maryland needs him to sustain drives against a defense that held Oregon to 10 points, and his completion rate on third down is the thing to watch.

Four 100-yard games put Chris Durr Jr. at the top of Maryland's passing game, and he leads the Terrapins with 52 catches. He has caught at least four passes in every game this season.

Illinois allows 248 passing yards per game, so Maryland's best chance to move the ball runs through Durr. He also scored on a 16-yard run against Rutgers, a sign the Terrapins look for different ways to get him the ball. His touches in the first half will show how much Maryland trusts that plan.

Illinois vs. Maryland Odds

Learn more about Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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