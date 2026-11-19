The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors visit the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. ET from Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

Nevada is 4-6 and needs to win this game and its finale at UNLV to reach six wins. Hawai'i is 3-7 with one game left after this one, at home against Sacramento State.

Hawai'i ran for 31 yards and turned it over twice in a 21-13 loss to North Dakota State in Week 11.

Nevada ran for 308 yards in a 28-7 win over Northern Illinois in Week 11. AJ Bianco had 90 of them and scored twice.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Hawai'i vs. Nevada

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Hawai'i's quarterback problem is turnovers: Micah Alejado has thrown an interception in each of his last six games despite 2,720 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

He completed 31 of 47 passes for 231 yards against North Dakota State on Nov. 14 and threw for 303 yards against UTEP on Nov. 7, and Hawai'i averages 274.0 passing yards per game. Nevada allows 161.0 passing yards per game, about 113 below that. Hawai'i's offense moves only as well as Alejado protects the ball.

With Pofele Ashlock out and Audric Harris questionable for Saturday, Kainoa Carvalho becomes the Rainbow Warriors' most likely target, and he already leads Hawai'i with 484 receiving yards on 45 catches this season.

Carvalho had seven catches for 63 yards against North Dakota State on Nov. 14 and seven for 86 at Arizona State on Oct. 10. Nevada allows 21.3 points per game. With Ashlock out, Carvalho absorbs the targets Hawai'i needs to turn into scores.

Herschel Turner leads Nevada with 673 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, and he ran 13 times for 153 yards and two scores at Northern Illinois on Nov. 14.

Turner ran for 44 yards on eight carries against San Jose State on Oct. 24 and 12 yards against New Mexico on Nov. 6, so his output swings from week to week. Hawai'i allows 162.5 rushing yards per game, one fewer than Nevada averages. Nevada's ground game starts and ends with Turner.

Nevada's passing offense averages 155.4 yards per game and needed a shot play at Northern Illinois on Nov. 14, and Trace Estes supplied two touchdowns on two catches for 73 yards, including a 51-yard score.

Estes leads Nevada with three receiving touchdowns this season, and his only other score came on a 25-yard catch against San Jose State on Oct. 24. Hawai'i allows 179.2 passing yards per game, about 24 more than Nevada throws for. Estes is the Wolf Pack's deep threat in a passing game that needs one.

Hawai'i vs. Nevada Odds