How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs visit the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Georgia is 7-1 and 5-1 in SEC play, while Ole Miss is 6-2 and 4-2.

Georgia's only loss came 27-24 against Auburn on Oct. 17. The Bulldogs came out of their open date with a 27-8 win over Florida in Jacksonville and allow 14.9 points per game.

Ole Miss is 4-0 at home and is coming off a 45-15 win over Auburn. The Rebels lost 34-27 at Texas one week earlier and rank second in the SEC with 282.1 passing yards per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Florida held Georgia to 101 passing yards on Oct. 31, the lowest total of the season for Gunner Stockton. He completed 13 of 23 passes without a touchdown, though he still completes 71.8 percent of his throws with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ole Miss gives him more room. The Rebels allow 235 passing yards per game, and Stockton was 18 of 22 for 249 yards in the 20-17 win at Alabama on Oct. 10. He has been sacked only nine times. The first few drives will show whether the Florida game was a one-off.

Georgia's most efficient runner averages 7.5 yards per carry and leads the Bulldogs with 415 rushing yards. His biggest game came at Alabama, with 120 yards on 17 carries.

Ole Miss allows 148.9 rushing yards per game, and Georgia averages 200.1, third in the SEC. Phillips has shared the backfield with Nate Frazier since Frazier returned from injury in mid-October, and he made the most of eight carries against Florida with 67 yards. Watch how the carries are divided once Georgia gets a lead.

Texas forced Trinidad Chambliss into 52 pass attempts and three interceptions on Oct. 24, his roughest game of the season. He bounced back against Auburn with 263 passing yards, two touchdowns and 65 rushing yards.

Georgia has 26 sacks, third in the SEC, while Chambliss has been sacked only six times, so his ability to escape the rush matters. He has 2,189 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and also has seven rushing scores. Track how often he keeps the ball himself when the pocket breaks down.

Chambliss has looked for Deuce Alexander 25 times over the last two games, and Alexander leads Ole Miss with 48 catches for 669 yards. He had eight catches on 15 targets at Texas.

Georgia allows just 186.6 passing yards per game, so those targets will be contested. He has two 100-yard games and five touchdown catches, but Missouri held him to three catches on nine targets on Oct. 17. His catch rate against the Georgia corners is the number to watch.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds

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