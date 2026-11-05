College Football
how to watch Georgia vs Ole Miss
College Football

How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 7, 2026 8:59 a.m. ET

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs visit the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Georgia is 7-1 and 5-1 in SEC play, while Ole Miss is 6-2 and 4-2.

ESPN x FOX Bundle

Georgia's only loss came 27-24 against Auburn on Oct. 17. The Bulldogs came out of their open date with a 27-8 win over Florida in Jacksonville and allow 14.9 points per game.

Ole Miss is 4-0 at home and is coming off a 45-15 win over Auburn. The Rebels lost 34-27 at Texas one week earlier and rank second in the SEC with 282.1 passing yards per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Players To Watch

Florida held Georgia to 101 passing yards on Oct. 31, the lowest total of the season for Gunner Stockton. He completed 13 of 23 passes without a touchdown, though he still completes 71.8 percent of his throws with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ole Miss gives him more room. The Rebels allow 235 passing yards per game, and Stockton was 18 of 22 for 249 yards in the 20-17 win at Alabama on Oct. 10. He has been sacked only nine times. The first few drives will show whether the Florida game was a one-off.

Georgia's most efficient runner averages 7.5 yards per carry and leads the Bulldogs with 415 rushing yards. His biggest game came at Alabama, with 120 yards on 17 carries.

Ole Miss allows 148.9 rushing yards per game, and Georgia averages 200.1, third in the SEC. Phillips has shared the backfield with Nate Frazier since Frazier returned from injury in mid-October, and he made the most of eight carries against Florida with 67 yards. Watch how the carries are divided once Georgia gets a lead.

Texas forced Trinidad Chambliss into 52 pass attempts and three interceptions on Oct. 24, his roughest game of the season. He bounced back against Auburn with 263 passing yards, two touchdowns and 65 rushing yards.

Georgia has 26 sacks, third in the SEC, while Chambliss has been sacked only six times, so his ability to escape the rush matters. He has 2,189 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and also has seven rushing scores. Track how often he keeps the ball himself when the pocket breaks down.

Chambliss has looked for Deuce Alexander 25 times over the last two games, and Alexander leads Ole Miss with 48 catches for 669 yards. He had eight catches on 15 targets at Texas.

Georgia allows just 186.6 passing yards per game, so those targets will be contested. He has two 100-yard games and five touchdown catches, but Missouri held him to three catches on nine targets on Oct. 17. His catch rate against the Georgia corners is the number to watch.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return

    Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown

    How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why College Football's 'Rockstar' Coaches Aren't The Answer

    Why College Football's 'Rockstar' Coaches Aren't The Answer

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Texas-Missouri, Rams-Commanders

    2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Texas-Missouri, Rams-Commanders

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Predictions For Notre Dame-Miami, More

    College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Predictions For Notre Dame-Miami, More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 10 Betting Report: 'We’ve Had This Game Circled For Weeks'

    CFB Week 10 Betting Report: 'We’ve Had This Game Circled For Weeks'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 10 Expert Picks: BYU-Utah Set For All-Time Holy War

    2026 College Football Week 10 Expert Picks: BYU-Utah Set For All-Time Holy War

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return
Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Healing' From Arm Injury, No Timetable For Return
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown
How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes