The Arkansas Razorbacks visit the No. 5 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Arkansas is 4-6 and has to win this game and its finale against LSU to become bowl eligible. Texas is 8-2 and has won five straight.

Arkansas forced four turnovers in a 34-6 win over South Carolina in Week 11. Joker Johnson had two interceptions and scored a touchdown.

Texas won 22-21 at LSU in Week 11, with Jelani McDonald making three interceptions. The Longhorns' only losses were back-to-back 27-24 games against Oklahoma and Florida.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Arkansas needs its quarterback to keep producing through the air: two touchdown passes against South Carolina on Nov. 14 gave KJ Jackson 10 for the season, to go with 2,041 passing yards. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 188 yards without an interception in the 34-6 win and has four rushing touchdowns.

Jackson faces a Texas defense with 30 sacks this season, among the top 15 nationally. Quick decisions against that rush are what keep Arkansas' 21.4 points per game from sliding lower.

Chris Marshall leads Arkansas with 761 receiving yards and has three touchdown catches this season. He has had at least 56 receiving yards in four of his last five games, including four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina on Nov. 14 and 76 yards and a touchdown at Texas A&M on Oct. 3.

Marshall works against a Texas defense that allows 186.2 passing yards per game, while Arkansas averages 221.7. The Razorbacks throw for about 35 more yards than Texas gives up, and Marshall is where those yards come from.

A 22-21 win at LSU on Nov. 14 came with 174 passing yards and three interceptions from Arch Manning, who has 2,198 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns at Missouri on Nov. 7 and for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State on Oct. 31.

Manning has thrown 10 interceptions this season, and Arkansas allows 212.1 passing yards per game and 25.3 points per game. He topped that yardage in both of his best games, and Texas needs that version of him against this secondary.

Raleek Brown leads Texas with 572 rushing yards this season and has six rushing touchdowns, and he ran 15 times for 35 yards at LSU on Nov. 14 and caught a touchdown pass. He ran for 157 yards on 23 carries against Ole Miss on Oct. 24.

Brown works against an Arkansas defense that allows 150.4 rushing yards per game, more than the 128.6 Texas averages on the ground. Texas gains 21.8 fewer yards than Arkansas gives up, and Brown is the back who closes that distance.

Arkansas vs. Texas Odds