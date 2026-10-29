College Football
How to watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech
College Football

How to Watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 31, 2026 9:28 a.m. ET

The No. 22 Arizona Wildcats visit the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at noon ET from Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Both teams are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play.

ESPN x FOX Bundle

Arizona arrives in Lubbock on a five-game winning streak, the latest a 39-3 win over Iowa State. Its only loss came at BYU, 28-17, on Sept. 12. The Wildcats score 36.1 points per game, allow 16.7 and have 23 sacks.

Texas Tech is back home after its first loss, a 37-24 loss at Cincinnati. The Red Raiders are 4-0 at home and run for 189.7 yards per game. Their defense has 13 interceptions and has returned five of them for touchdowns.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Players To Watch

Arizona has won five straight with Noah Fifita completing 74.2% of his passes, and he has thrown four interceptions in 225 attempts. Texas Tech is a defense built to punish a mistake. The Red Raiders have 13 interceptions, and five of them went back for touchdowns.

This is strength against strength. Linebacker John Curry has three of those picks, and the Red Raiders also get after the quarterback, so Fifita will not always have a clean pocket to make his reads. Arizona's offense depends on his accuracy holding up against that pressure, and his first-half turnover count is the number to watch.

Isaiah Mizell has 317 receiving yards and three touchdowns over Arizona's past two games, and he caught all eight of his targets against Iowa State on Oct. 24. He is Fifita's big-play option at 18.3 yards per catch, the best among Arizona's top five receivers.

Texas Tech allows 266 passing yards per game, so there is room downfield. The risk is a secondary that has turned five interceptions into touchdowns, and Arizona's best answer is completing deep balls before the defense can break on them. His 72-yard catch is the Wildcats' longest completion of the season, and his first deep target will show how Texas Tech plans to play him.

Texas Tech runs for 189.7 yards per game, and J'Koby Williams has 246 rushing yards over the past two games at 10.7 yards per carry. Arizona's front is built to stop that kind of run, allowing 107.1 rushing yards per game with 35 tackles for loss.

Coming off the loss at Cincinnati, the Red Raiders need Williams to keep them on schedule and away from obvious passing downs against an Arizona defense with 24 sacks. He also has 24 catches, which gives Texas Tech a way to get him the ball in space when running lanes close. Count his touches as a receiver.

Texas Tech's 20 sacks are led by A.J. Holmes Jr., who has 5.5 after getting three over the past two games. He has at least a half sack in five of the Red Raiders' seven games.

Arizona has allowed 17 sacks, and 16 of them came against Fifita, so this is a quarterback who rarely throws picks facing a pass rusher on a run. Holmes also forced a fumble at Cincinnati on Oct. 24, and pressure is the most direct way Texas Tech can create the turnovers its secondary turns into points. His snaps on third down are the ones to watch.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Odds

Learn more about Arizona Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 9 Expert Picks, Best Bets

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 9 Expert Picks, Best Bets

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Without Injured QB Julian Sayin, Is Ohio State Really A Top-5 Team?

    Without Injured QB Julian Sayin, Is Ohio State Really A Top-5 Team?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 9: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 9: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NCAA Bid To Block 30 Athletes From Playing Denied By Kentucky Judge

    NCAA Bid To Block 30 Athletes From Playing Denied By Kentucky Judge

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 9 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Ohio State

    2026 College Football Week 9 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Ohio State

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 9 Expert Picks, Predictions For Florida-Georgia And More

    College Football Week 9 Expert Picks, Predictions For Florida-Georgia And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 9 Games, Including Florida-Georgia, Ohio State-USC

    CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 9 Games, Including Florida-Georgia, Ohio State-USC

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Can USC Top Ohio State At Home? Oregon Drops To 4 Losses? Klatt's Week 9 Picks

    Can USC Top Ohio State At Home? Oregon Drops To 4 Losses? Klatt's Week 9 Picks

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Leaving After 4 Years, Gives Statement

    Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Leaving After 4 Years, Gives Statement

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Gives Vivid Response About Coaching Future

    USC Coach Lincoln Riley Gives Vivid Response About Coaching Future

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Without Injured QB Julian Sayin, Is Ohio State Really A Top-5 Team?
Without Injured QB Julian Sayin, Is Ohio State Really A Top-5 Team?
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 9: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
2026 College Football Week 9: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NCAA Bid To Block 30 Athletes From Playing Denied By Kentucky Judge
NCAA Bid To Block 30 Athletes From Playing Denied By Kentucky Judge
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cardinals vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs CowboysWatch Falcons vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Falcons vs BuccaneersWatch Raiders vs Jets on FOX One Watch Raiders vs JetsWatch Vikings vs Lions on FOX One Watch Vikings vs LionsWatch Chargers vs Rams on FOX One Watch Chargers vs RamsWatch Wisconsin vs Iowa on FOX One Watch Wisconsin vs Iowa
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes