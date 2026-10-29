How to Watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 22 Arizona Wildcats visit the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at noon ET from Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Both teams are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play.

Arizona arrives in Lubbock on a five-game winning streak, the latest a 39-3 win over Iowa State. Its only loss came at BYU, 28-17, on Sept. 12. The Wildcats score 36.1 points per game, allow 16.7 and have 23 sacks.

Texas Tech is back home after its first loss, a 37-24 loss at Cincinnati. The Red Raiders are 4-0 at home and run for 189.7 yards per game. Their defense has 13 interceptions and has returned five of them for touchdowns.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at noon ET

Where: Galaxy Stadium, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Arizona has won five straight with Noah Fifita completing 74.2% of his passes, and he has thrown four interceptions in 225 attempts. Texas Tech is a defense built to punish a mistake. The Red Raiders have 13 interceptions, and five of them went back for touchdowns.

This is strength against strength. Linebacker John Curry has three of those picks, and the Red Raiders also get after the quarterback, so Fifita will not always have a clean pocket to make his reads. Arizona's offense depends on his accuracy holding up against that pressure, and his first-half turnover count is the number to watch.

Isaiah Mizell has 317 receiving yards and three touchdowns over Arizona's past two games, and he caught all eight of his targets against Iowa State on Oct. 24. He is Fifita's big-play option at 18.3 yards per catch, the best among Arizona's top five receivers.

Texas Tech allows 266 passing yards per game, so there is room downfield. The risk is a secondary that has turned five interceptions into touchdowns, and Arizona's best answer is completing deep balls before the defense can break on them. His 72-yard catch is the Wildcats' longest completion of the season, and his first deep target will show how Texas Tech plans to play him.

Texas Tech runs for 189.7 yards per game, and J'Koby Williams has 246 rushing yards over the past two games at 10.7 yards per carry. Arizona's front is built to stop that kind of run, allowing 107.1 rushing yards per game with 35 tackles for loss.

Coming off the loss at Cincinnati, the Red Raiders need Williams to keep them on schedule and away from obvious passing downs against an Arizona defense with 24 sacks. He also has 24 catches, which gives Texas Tech a way to get him the ball in space when running lanes close. Count his touches as a receiver.

Texas Tech's 20 sacks are led by A.J. Holmes Jr., who has 5.5 after getting three over the past two games. He has at least a half sack in five of the Red Raiders' seven games.

Arizona has allowed 17 sacks, and 16 of them came against Fifita, so this is a quarterback who rarely throws picks facing a pass rusher on a run. Holmes also forced a fumble at Cincinnati on Oct. 24, and pressure is the most direct way Texas Tech can create the turnovers its secondary turns into points. His snaps on third down are the ones to watch.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Odds

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