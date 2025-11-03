Heisman Trophy Rankings: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Leads Robert Griffin III's List

Ohio State has been a force to be reckoned with this college football season, holding down the No. 1 spot in the AP poll for 10 consecutive weeks.

FOX Sports analyst and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has been particularly impressed with Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, who leads all signal-callers in completion percentage (80.7) and QB rating (197.1).

Sayin now leads RGIII’s Heisman Trophy list after a standout performance in OSU's 38-14 win over Big Ten foe Penn State on Saturday. He completed 87% of his passes for 316 yards (13.7 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns.

Here's a complete look at RGIII's Heisman front-runners heading into Week 11.

RGIII on Sayin: "This young man just keeps making plays. Everyone wants to talk to me about what he's got around, but what I know is he went 20-for-23 against Penn State. … Stop talking to me about, ‘He’s got two NFL number one wide receivers.' I don't care. I care about what he does with (them), and right now he is making them better."

RGIII on Simpson: "They were off this past week. I love what he's been able to do since they lost their first game against Florida State."

RGIII on Mendoza: "I believe Fernando is leading the best team in college football. The Indiana Hoosiers are not just a baseball team anymore!"

RGIII on Bachmeier: "I don't think there's a more exciting player in the country right now than this young man."

RGIII on Rodriguez: "This is where the list gets juicy. Rodriguez … leads the country in forced fumbles. (He's a) former quarterback, and he's ballin'. Texas Tech has the best defense in the country, and he's the leader of that defense."

RGIII on King: "I couldn't let Haynes King fall all the way off the list. He had (over) 400 yards of total offense in their loss against NC State, so I think if he can finish strong he can still punch his ticket to go to New York."

RGIII on Bailey: "This is a wild card. … Bailey leads the country in sacks. … There's not a person on this list that's playing better than David Bailey this year. The problem is, it's really tough to get a defensive end to win the Heisman — but I think he could do it. They've got a big matchup this weekend against BYU, and if he impacts the game like he has impacted every other game, people are gonna come out of that one saying, 'Hey, this guy's the best player in the country.'"

