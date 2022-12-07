College Football Heisman Trophy: How four star QBs became finalists for award 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes will be on Caleb Williams , Max Duggan , Stetson Bennett and C.J. Stroud on Saturday night, as one of those four will be the recipient of college football’s most prestigious individual award: the Heisman Trophy.

Each of the four quarterbacks leads a top-10 team (per College Football Playoff rankings), and three of them will vie for a national championship by competing in the CFP.

Heading into Saturday’s Heisman ceremony, Williams is the favorite to take home this year’s award, listed at -2000 per FOX Bet. But it wasn’t until late in the season that the USC signal-caller emerged as the Heisman favorite.

Our college football team at FOX Sports has been tracking Heisman favorites throughout the entire 2022 season, with 26 players making appearances on our "Heisman Watch."

Who were some of the names to appear on our list early in the season, and when did the four finalists work their way onto the list?

We hit the rewind button to look back at this year’s "Heisman Watch," tracking the ups and downs of the four finalists and how they got here.

USC QB Caleb Williams

Week 1 Odds: +1000

Current Odds: -2000

Best statistical game: Williams completed 31 of 45 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-38 win over Arizona on Oct. 29.

Best win: Williams totaled 267 yards and four touchdowns while leading USC to an impressive 38-27 victory over Notre Dame in the final week of the regular season. The victory helped secure a spot for the Trojans in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game.

Why he’s a finalist: Despite being the lone finalist not playing in this year’s College Football Playoff, Williams enjoyed a magical 2022 campaign. The former Oklahoma QB threw for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns, which was tied for the highest total in college football this season. He broke USC’s single-season record for touchdowns, adding another 10 on the ground. Williams scored three-or-more touchdowns in 10 games this season, including four with five touchdowns.

The case for Caleb Williams Joel Klatt explains why USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams is the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy this year.

TCU QB Max Duggan

Week 1 Odds: N/A (first appearance was Week 10)

Current Odds: +2000

Best statistical game: Duggan completed 23 of 29 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-17 win over Tarleton State on Sept. 10.

Best win: Duggan totaled 343 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 43-30 double-overtime win against Oklahoma State on Oct. 15. The victory marked the third-straight Top 25 win for the Horned Frogs and put them in the early driver’s seat in the Big 12 standings.

Why he’s a finalist: Duggan is a flat-out winner who has had a long and winding journey. He wasn't even TCU's starting quarterback at the start of the season, but now he's a Heisman finalist who has his team in the College Football Playoff. Duggan led the Horned Frogs to an undefeated regular season while throwing for more than 3,300 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has topped the 300-yard mark seven times this season and has only thrown four interceptions in 13 games. Duggan will lead the Horned Frogs against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on the line.

Max Duggan finds Geor'Quarius Spivey Max Duggan connects with Geor'Quarius Spivey in the back of the end zone against Iowa State earlier this season.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

Week 1 Odds: N/A (first appearance was Week 2)

Current Odds: +2800

Best statistical game: Bennett shined bright in a memorable 49-3 win over Oregon in Week 1. The senior QB completed 25 of 31 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns while adding a score on the ground.

Best win: Bennett threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 victory over then-No. 1 Tennessee on Nov. 5.

Why he’s a finalist: This one is simple: Bennett is the leader of the offense for the No. 1-ranked team in the country. He made the choice to return to Georgia for his senior season after helping the Bulldogs to a national title last season, and they are in a position to compete for another championship. He totaled 3,609 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a perfect regular season and SEC Championship.

Stetson Bennett too much for Tennessee Stetson Bennett drives down the field for a touchdown earlier this season against Tennessee.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Week 1 odds: +250

Current odds: +4000

Best statistical game: Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Oct. 8.

Best win: Stroud was outstanding in Ohio State’s 44-31 win over Penn State, throwing for 354 yards and a score at the ‘Shoe.

Why he’s a finalist: Stroud was the favorite to take home this year’s Heisman Trophy for much of the season. He was spectacular from start to finish, leading one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the nation. However, Stroud’s inability to lead the Buckeyes to a win over rival Michigan hurt his Heisman odds. He finished the season with 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which was tied for the highest total in the nation with Williams.

C.J. Stroud links up with Cade Stover C.J. Stroud hit Cade Stover on a 24-yard TD against Penn State earlier this season.

Other notable names to appear on this season’s "Heisman Watch."

Alabama QB Bryce Young (2021 Heisman winner) (+400 in Week 1)

Texas RB Bijan Robinson (+2000 in Week 1)

Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. (+3000 in Week 1)

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (+3000 in Week 1)

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+3000 in Week 1)

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei (+3500 in Week 1)

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler (+4000 in Week 1)

Florida QB Anthony Richardson (+1800 in Week 2)

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen (+4000 in Week 2)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers (+4000 in Week 2)

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel (+2500 in Week 3)

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (+2800 in Week 3)

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (+4000 in Week 3)

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (+4000 in Week 4)

Michigan RB Blake Corum (+4000 in Week 5)

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez (+4000 in Week 5)

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman (+4000 in Week 5)

North Carolina QB Drake Maye (+3500 in Week 6)

Oregon QB Bo Nix (+3000 in Week 7)

Illinois RB Chase Brown (+3300 in Week 10)

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (+5000 in Week 11)

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (+7500 in Week 12)

