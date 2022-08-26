College Football FOX's College Football Fan Vote: Oklahoma, Texas Tech remain 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The National Championship is set for FOX's College Football Fan Vote competition!

Texas Tech and Oklahoma are the last two teams remaining in the social media challenge, which aims to find the best fan base in college football. The sixth and final round gets underway Monday.

It all started with 64 teams that were divided into four regions and seeded from 1 to 16. Teams advanced to the next round based on the number of fan votes each team received on Twitter in a given matchup.

Voting opened on Aug. 10, followed by the Round of 32 on Aug. 15 and the Sweet Sixteen on Aug. 17.

The Elite Eight, which opened Monday, featured four heavy-hitting matchups made up entirely of current — or future — members of the Big 12.

Texas Tech knocked out 9-seed Oklahoma State to lock in its spots in the Final Four, while Iowa State beat out 13-seed Cincinnati and West Virginia topped 12-seed Houston.

Meanwhile, after more than 53,000 votes, Oklahoma beat out 9-seed Baylor by 0.1% to advance.

Final Four voting kicked off Wednesday, where 2-seed Oklahoma topped 7-seed West Virginia and 11-seed Texas Tech took down 10-seed Iowa State.

The Sooners and the Red Raiders are the last two standing after a wild rollercoaster ride thus far.

Happy voting, and may the best college football fan base win!

Stay tuned for updates.

