National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 8 picks Updated Oct. 18, 2024 1:33 p.m. ET

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 8 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 8, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kurtis Rourke, Rocco Becht

Gabriel and the Ducks are coming off one of the biggest wins in program history, having taken down the second-ranked Buckeyes in Autzen last week. They face a struggling Purdue team that is allowing 39 points per game, fifth worst of all teams in FBS. Gabriel ranks 10th in FBS in passing yards and is starting to look like the player who was tabbed as the preseason Heisman favorite. Ducks should win big here, and Gabriel's likely to put up huge numbers.

Prediction: Dillon Gabriel

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Colorado, Arizona, USC, Maryland

Colorado and Arizona have to be the first two in the order here. The Over-Under in that game is between 58 and 59 points depending on what sportsbook you look at, and it's because both of these teams have high-powered offenses spearheaded by quarterbacks who can sling it. Shedeur Sanders and Noah Fifita both rank in the top 20 of FBS in passing yards per game and have a plethora of receivers who can make big plays like Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan. I like the Buffs to win in a shootout and the Trojans to win a close one in a lower-scoring affair.

Prediction: Colorado, Arizona, USC, Maryland

3. Which QB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Bryson Daily, Blake Horvath, John Mateer, Brendon Lewis

Daily and Horvath are the only quarterbacks in FBS to average over 100 rushing yards per game, and both face mediocre defenses this week. Daily and Army face East Carolina while Horvath and Navy face Charlotte. I'm going to go with Horvath as the 49ers defense is allowing 182 rushing yards per game, which ranks 108th out of 134 FBS teams.

Prediction: Blake Horvath

4. Which undefeated team will suffer its FIRST DEFEAT this week?

Miami, Indiana, Texas, NONE (all three win)

This is a really tough one as I could see any of these three losing this week. Georgia has so much to prove against the top-ranked Longhorns and will look to remind people that they've won two of the past three national championships, while the Hoosiers will face it's toughest opponent yet in Nebraska. Then there's Miami who has won their last two games against unranked opponents by a combined five points. Ultimately, Cam Ward is too prolific to pick against and Texas will have the advantage of playing at home.

Prediction: Indiana

5. Order the following by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jayce Brown, Tai Felton, Tetairoa McMillan, Jaylin Noel

As mentioned above, the Colorado-Arizona game is likely to be a shootout. McMillan is arguably the best wide receiver in the country, ranking third in FBS and second among all Power Conference players with 742 receiving yards. Tai Felton is right behind him at fourth in FBS with 719. Arizona and USC will likely have their hands full with each player respectively, as neither team has seen receivers of McMillan or Felton's caliber this season.

Prediction: Tetairoa McMillan, Tai Felton, Jaylin Noel, Jayce Brown

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Nebraska wins or loses by 6 points or fewer OR Indiana wins by 7 points or more

True freshman Dylan Raiola has been making a name for himself this season, averaging 226.3 pass yards per game along with 9 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions. If anyone is gonna snap the Huskers' 25-game losing streak against ranked opponents, I think he'll be the guy to do it.

Prediction: Nebraska wins or loses by 6 points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the game?

Prediction: Nebraska 24, Indiana 17

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

