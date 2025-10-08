FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 7 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 7 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 7.

1. Which Big 12 QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Josh Hoover, Behren Morton, Brendan Sorsby, Jalon Daniels

Jalon Daniels — like all the quarterbacks in this bunch — has been impressive this season. But Daniels and the Jayhawks, I believe, will have one of the toughest challenges facing Texas Tech's stout defense. And I think Hoover will be successful against K-State's defense.

Prediction: Josh Hoover

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 3 Oregon Ducks, No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 14 Missouri Tigers

Tough spot, considering Oregon and Indiana both have proven to have stellar offenses this season. Missouri's offense has looked good, too, though it's debatable whether that counts for much since the Tigers haven't faced the stiffest competition.

Prediction: Oregon, Indiana, Alabama, Missouri

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Which team will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS this week?

No. 9 Texas Tech Raiders, USC Trojans, No. 25 Florida State Seminoles, No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers

I like the Vols in this spot. They're facing an Arkansas that recently fired their coach, and they're also coming off a solid win over Mississippi State.

Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers

4. Which BIG TEN player will have 100+ receiving yards this week?

Makai Lemon (USC), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Omar Cooper (Indiana), None

While he is still one of the best players in college football, Jeremiah Smith hasn't put up 100 receiving yards against a Power Conference opponent this season. Also, I noted in my weekly column how I'm pretty high on SC's offense since that unit has been fantastic this season. So if I had to choose one player from this group, I'd go with the Trojans' Makai Lemon.

Prediction: Makai Lemon

5. How many TOTAL POINTS will be scored in the #1 Ohio State vs #17 Illinois game?

2-45, 45-53, 53-57, 57-65+

Fireworks in Champaign? Well, maybe for the Buckeyes. The Fighting Illini will get another real test this weekend, and I expect Ohio State's offense to keep clicking.

Prediction: 53-57

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes win by 15 points or more OR No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini win or lose by 14 points or fewer

This game could be a chess match, at least for the first half. And I believe the Buckeyes will get the W, but Illinois might keep it close — even if that means the Illini score some in garbage time.

Prediction: No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini win or lose by 14 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Illinois 24

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .