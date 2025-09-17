College Football FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 4 Picks, Predictions Published Sep. 18, 2025 9:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 4 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 4.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Sawyer Robertson, Jayden Maiava, Behren Morton, Garrett Nussmeier

Even though Sparty isn't ranked, Michigan State could very well be USC's first real test. If that's the case, then Maiava might have to play all four quarters to keep the Trojans afloat. Another option in this spot, though, is Sawyer Robertson. Baylor faces Arizona State and Sawyer might have to keep the foot on the gas to keep up with the Sun Devils' offense.

Prediction: Jayden Maiava

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini, No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Baylor Bears

Illinois and Indiana have both been lighting up the scoreboard this season. The Hoosiers just hung 73 on Indiana State last weekend; the Illini put up 52 against Western Illinois in Week 1. And here's a nod to Baylor, who racked up 48 points against SMU.

Prediction: Illinois, Baylor, Indiana, Arizona State

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Which team will score the MOST TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS this week?

No. 6 Oregon Ducks, No. 7 Florida State Seminoles, No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers, No. 3 LSU Tigers

Give me the Noles all day in this spot. Not only are they playing Kent State — which should be a cakewalk — but Tommy Castellanos & Co. might really be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Prediction: Florida State Seminoles

4. Which team will WIN ON THE ROAD?

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines, North Carolina Tar Heels, No. 22 Auburn Tigers, None

I don't trust much about UNC right now, and I also believe Auburn is in over its head when it faces OU this weekend. Michigan, though, I can see coming away with the win. Yes, Nebraska is 3-0, but really, who have the Cornhuskers played?

Prediction: Michigan Wolverines

5. Predict the Utah Utes TOTAL RUSHING YARDS vs Texas Tech

0-119, 119-199, 199-249, 249-299+

The Utes average 290 rushing yards per contest but Tech is one of the better teams in the sport in total defense. I'll be somewhat cautious knowing that the Red Raiders have the ability to stop Utah's run.

Prediction: 199-249

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

No. 17 Texas Tech Raiders win or lose by 3 points or fewer OR No. 16 Utah Utes win by 4 points or more

Prediction: I like underdog Tech here. Not fully confident the Red Raiders will win, but I believe they'll at least keep it close.

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Utah Utes 34, Texas Tech 31

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share