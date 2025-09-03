College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 2 Picks, Predictions Updated Sep. 4, 2025 10:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 2 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on CFB Week 2.

1. Which player will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Drew Allar, Dylan Raiola, Rocco Becht, Fernando Mendoza

I'm backing Drew Allar here. This is supposed to be Penn State's year, right? Depending on who you ask. My only concern is that the Nittany Lions get up early on FIU and then Franklin pulls Allar. But I believe he could do some damage over two-and-a-half quarters.

Prediction: Drew Allar

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners

I expect Michigan-Oklahoma game to be more of a defensive game, and I'm expecting the in-state rivalry between the Iowa schools to be more about offensive fireworks.

Prediction: Iowa State Cyclones, Iowa Hawkeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines

3. Which team will score the MOST TOUCHDOWNS this week?

No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions, USC Trojans, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Wisconsin Badgers

USC put on a clinic last week. Granted, it was against Missouri State, but it was nice seeing the Trojans put up 73 points. It won't be as easy for them to light up the scoreboard against Georgia Southern, but I believe they'll score the most TDs of this bunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: USC Trojans

4. Which player will have 100 or more RECEIVING YARDS this week?

Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Elijah Sarratt (Indiana), None

Last week against North Arizona, Tyson had 141 yards on 12 catches. I thought that was the kind of game Jeremiah Smith was going to have in Week 1, but we saw what happened there.

Prediction: Jordyn Tyson

5. Predict OSU's total PASSING YARDS vs. Grambling State

0-150, 150-225, 225-300, 300-350+

The Buckeyes are probably itching to get into the end zone after that defensive battle they had against Texas last week. Expect Ohio State to put up some passing yards against Grambling.

Prediction: 225-330

6. What will be the outcome of this in-state rivalry?

Iowa Hawkeyes win or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Iowa State Cyclones win by 3 points or more

Traditionally, this game tends to be a close one. Last year, it was 20-19, Cyclones. In 2023, it was 20-13, Hawkeyes. In 2022, the Cyclones won another close one, 10-7. With recent history in mind, there's only one way I can go on this one.

Prediction: Iowa Hawkeyes win, or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Iowa 30, Iowa State 28

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share