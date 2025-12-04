FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's CFB Championship Weekend Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football championship weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football championship weekend.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Darian Mensah, Julian Sayin, Ty Simpson, Fernando Mendoza

The Dawgs' defense was able to pressure the quarterback last week, which means Simpson will have his work cut out for him. When it comes to Sayin and Mendoza, they'll also have their work cut out for them since they're both facing top defenses. However, I give Sayin the slight edge here.

Prediction: Julian Sayin

2. Which team will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS this week?

UNLV Rebels, No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers, No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

I like Ohio State's Bo Jackson to lead the charge here and give the Buckeyes the most rushing yards of this bunch. In four of Ohio State's last five matchups, he's eclipsed 100 yards on the ground. Let's go, Bo.

Prediction: Ohio State

3. Rank the teams by who will SCORE THE MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest):

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, Boise State Broncos, No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, Duke Blue Devils

I've heard the chatter about Duke possibly upsetting Virginia, but I think the Cavaliers' defense will stifle Duke like it did in Week 12. I also know that for the Boise State-UNLV game, sparks are expected to fly, so the Broncos could score a ton.

Prediction: Boise State, Ohio State, Indiana, Duke

4. Which of the following will occur?

Bo Jackson 75+ Rushing Yards

Ohio State defense 2+ sacks

Roman Hemby 85+ Scrimmage Yards

None

I mentioned above how much belief I have in Bo, despite the fact he's facing a tough Hoosiers defense. But I also think that Ohio State could rack up at least two sacks this weekend.

Prediction: Bo Jackson 75+ Rushing Yards

5. How many Receiving Yards will Jeremiah Smith have vs Indiana?

0-70, 70-90, 90-110, 110-130+

Let's go conservative here because if there's an Ohio State receiver that'll rack up receiving yards this weekend, it's probably Carnell Tate and not Smith.

Prediction: 0-70

6. What will be the outcome of the Big Ten Championship game?

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers win or lose by 4 points or fewer OR No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes win by 5 points or more

Indiana will hang around for a bit for sure, but ultimately, the Buckeyes will be too much to handle for the Hoosiers.

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes win by 5 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Tiebreaker: Ohio State 34, Indiana 27

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .