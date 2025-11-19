FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 13 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 13 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 13.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Joey Aguilar, Julian Sayin, Haynes King, Luke Altmyer

I think Ohio State is a legitimately solid squad, but I also think — compared to some of the other teams near the top of the rankings — the Buckeyes have had a relatively easy path so far. With that in mind, I expect the coasting to continue this weekend when Julian Sayin & Co. face Rutgers.

Prediction: Julian Sayin

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Boise State, Colorado State, Pittsburgh, No. 16 Georgia Tech

Boise State should run over the 2-8 Rams with ease. Tech might get tested by Pitt but should still come out on top.

Prediction: Boise State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Colorado State

3. Which team will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS this week?

No. 16 Georgia Tech

Cincinnati

No. 20 Tennessee

No. 11 BYU

Rocky Top has one of the best offenses in the country, rushing for 176.7 yards a game, and they're playing a Florida team that proved itself last week to be feistier than its 3-7 record. However, BYU's offense is facing a subpar defense in Cincinnati, and the Cougars should be able to take advantage of that matchup.

Prediction: BYU Cougars

4. Which of the following will occur?

Chris Brazzell 75+ Receiving Yards

Chase Roberts 80+ Receiving Yards

Brendan Sorsby 20+ Passing Completions

None

Brazzell has had some explosive games, including four different ones where he's racked up more than 100 receiving yards. But the Vols are playing an SEC East foe in Florida and the Gators could show up. Chase Roberts has posted some incredible stats, too, but in his last five games, he's only gotten over 60 yards once.

Prediction: None

5. How many RUSHING YARDS will LJ Martin have vs Cincinnati?

0-80, 80-100, 100-120, 120-140+

Some weeks, LJ has been absolutely dynamic; others, he's had 30 yards or even as few as 15. Hey, it happens. I'm going to err on the conservative side.

Prediction: 0-80

6. What will be the outcome of this BIG 12 showdown on FOX?

No. 11 BYU Cougars Win by 3 points or more OR Cincinnati Bearcats Win, or Lose by 2 points or fewer

The Bearcats will probably keep this tight for a couple quarters, but ultimately, BYU gets the big win.

Prediction: No. 11 BYU Cougars Win by 3 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: BYU 31, Cincinnati 24



Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .