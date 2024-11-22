College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 13 picks Published Nov. 22, 2024 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 13 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 13, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which Heisman hopeful will throw for the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, Kurtis Rourke

The answer is easily Cam Ward. He leads the country in both pass yards (3,494) and pass touchdowns (32), and faces a Wake Forest defense that is giving up 281.9 pass yards per game, the fifth-most of any team in FBS this season. Expect a big day from the Heisman hopeful. Rourke faces a stingy Buckeyes defense, while Dart goes up against a Gator secondary that has played well in recent weeks, so Sanders might also be a play here.

Prediction: Cam Ward

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Northwestern, Michigan, Army, Notre Dame

The Irish take on the Black Knights in a matchup that has big CFP implications. Undefeated Army is looking to prove it belongs in the 12-team CFP field and will need to pull off a huge upset against Notre Dame, but I'm not sure it will. Marcus Freeman's squad has scored over 30 in six straight and over 50 in two of its last three. I think the Fighting Irish win big and make a statement. Michigan should also handle Northwestern easily at the Big House.

Prediction: Notre Dame, Michigan, Army, Northwestern

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Xavier Restrepo, Travis Hunter, Kyle Williams, Jeremiah Smith

I mentioned Ward having a big day, and Xavier Restrepo is going to be the recipient of most of those yards. Having recently broken Miami's all-time record in receptions and receiving yards, he's going to feast on a Demon Deacons defense that has given up 89 big plays this year (rushes of 10-plus yards or receptions of 20-plus yards). I also like Hunter here, who is making it more and more clear every week that he is the Heisman frontrunner.

Prediction: Xavier Restrepo

4. Which team will WIN ON THE ROAD Week 13?

Wisconsin, BYU, Air Force, None (all three lose)

The Badgers almost pulled off a massive upset against top-ranked Oregon last week, falling 16-13. They'll take this momentum into Lincoln as they face a Nebraska team that has lost four straight after starting the year 5-1. Dating back to last season, the Huskers have also lost nine straight games when entering a matchup with five wins.

Prediction: Wisconsin

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Justice Ellison, Cam Skattebo, Bryson Daily, Jalen Milroe

Ellison is going up against a battle-tested Ohio State defense, while Daily has his hardest test of the season (vs. Notre Dame), despite being one of two FBS quarterbacks to rush for over 1,000 yards this season. Let's go with Skattebo, who is the focal point of Arizona State's offense. The Sun Devils take on a BYU team that is coming off a loss against a 4-6 Kansas team, and the game has huge Big 12 title game implications.

Prediction: Cam Skattebo

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Indiana wins or loses by 12 points or fewer OR Ohio State wins by 13 points or more

Tough one to call, as the 10-0 Hoosiers have been dominant all season, winning nine of their games by 14-pluse points and leading FBS with a +301 point differential. Ohio State has played a much harder schedule and still has outscored opponents by 275 points, good for third-most in FBS. Basically, these are two really good teams playing to prove their dominance to the CFP committee. It should be decided by 10 points or less.

Prediction: Indiana wins or loses by 12 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 21, Indiana 13

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

