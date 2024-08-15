College Football Five teams that could make the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2024 Updated Aug. 15, 2024 2:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the first time in college football history, fans will be treated to a 12-team playoff this year, which will result in a national champion being crowned on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

The four-team CFP has existed since 2014 and has resulted in six different national champions. A total of 15 teams have made the CFP over the 10-year span, with Alabama leading the way with three national titles, followed by Clemson and Georgia with two. Ohio State, Michigan and LSU have been crowned national champions once during the CFP era.

While there are plenty of outstanding, big-name programs that have taken part in the four-team CFP format, there are also plenty that have yet to experience college football's biggest stage.

Here are the five teams I think have the best chance to make the playoff for the first time this season.

Lincoln Riley's reputation when it comes to quarterback development is legendary. Four of the last five QBs who have started for him have ended the season as Heisman finalists, and all five have been selected in the NFL Draft.

That's the reason I'm not going to doubt Miller Moss' ability to lead the Trojan offense. Add a retooled defense that Riley believes is fit for its first season as a Big Ten contender, and the program with 11 national titles in the sport might actually make its first playoff since the format began functioning in 2014.

The Pokes are as talented as they've ever been with Mike Gundy as head coach. He returns not just the Doak Walker Award winner in running back Ollie Gordon II, but the entire offensive line, top-two wideouts, and seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman.

With Nick Martin, Collin Oliver and Kendal Daniels leading his defense, the Pokes finally have a team that can make a run at the CFP. In fact, they'll view this season as a bust if they don't make the conference title game for a second-straight year and earn entry into the larger 12-team CFP field.

The Utes need to do what they've done in two of the last three years to make the 12-team playoff: win the conference title. Despite entering the Big 12 as a newcomer, this team is favored by most to win the conference championship and earn a bid to the CFP. Kyle Whittingham has quarterback and talisman Cam Rising back under center this season, which is good news, as the Utes won the Pac-12 championship in each of the past two seasons when he was healthy.

If Utah gets through Week 5 undefeated — with wins against Oklahoma State and Arizona — there's good reason to believe this team will finish as one of the two teams playing for the Big 12 title in December.

The Rebels are coming off their best season ever with 11 wins for the first time in school history. But they did not qualify for the SEC championship after losing to both Alabama and Georgia. The Rebels won't face Alabama this season, but they will get one heck of a gut check when they face LSU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia and Florida all in a row.

With that knowledge, Lane Kiffin went into the portal once more and came out with playmakers in Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen to help defensive coordinator Pete Golding put a credible defense on the field in 2024. With its schedule and its roster, the Rebels are one of a handful of programs who aren't picked to make their respective conference title game but could make the playoff as an at-large team.

The Nittany Lions will not open Big Ten play on the road this year and won't have to play Michigan during the regular season. Penn State has managed to beat Michigan just three times in the last 10 meetings.

With the Big Ten Conference ballooning to 18 teams this year, this will mark the first time since 2012 that Penn State hasn't played both Ohio State and Michigan in the same season. The Nittany Lions have frequently been considered the third-best team in the conference and the now-defunct Big Ten East Division.

Like Ole Miss, the CFP extension was designed with programs like PSU in mind — good enough to put together a roster and résumé that should be rewarded with a chance to compete for the national title in the postseason, even if they do not qualify for the conference title game. With games at West Virginia, USC and Wisconsin, and hosting Ohio State, a two-loss Penn State might find its way into the first round of the playoffs.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

