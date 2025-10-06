Does Oregon Need a Statement Win vs. Indiana After Penn State's Collapse?

Penn State’s unexpected loss to UCLA didn’t just hurt the Nittany Lions, it rippled across the College Football Playoff landscape. Most notably, it chipped away at one of Oregon’s top wins to date, raising questions about the strength of the Ducks’ résumé through the opening six weeks of the season.

Now, Oregon heads into Saturday’s Big Ten showdown against Indiana knowing a simple win might not be enough. If the Ducks beat Indiana in impressive fashion, they’ll cement themselves as legitimate national title contenders.

FOX Sports college football writers RJ Young and Michael Cohen discuss how Penn State’s stumble changes the calculus for Oregon, and what it means for the Ducks in this weekend's matchup and beyond.

How much does Penn State’s loss to UCLA impact the perceived strength of Oregon’s résumé, and does that put added pressure on the Ducks to not just win, but impress the committee in Saturday’s matchup against Indiana?

RJ Young: With Dan Lanning in charge, Oregon has shown it can be the best team in the country when given an opportunity — unlike Penn State under James Franklin. The Ducks are the defending Big Ten champions. The Ducks became the No. 1 team in the country with a win against a top-10 opponent at Autzen last year (Ohio State), and that team (OSU) ended up winning the national title.

If the committee is reasonable, it will see these facts as representative of what Oregon is capable of. But I think it’s more interesting to think about what a win for Indiana might mean for Oregon. There’s not a single ranked opponent left on the schedule for the Ducks after they play the No. 7-ranked Hoosiers. This game is more about Oregon having a clear and velvety soft path to the Big Ten title game. With a win over the Hoosiers, Oregon will become the most likely team to run the table the rest of the season, including Ohio State, who still must prove it can beat Michigan.

The idea of Oregon running the table in the regular season and winning back-to-back Big Ten titles isn’t improbable. In fact, it’s increasingly likely with each win. But what's wild is that the Ducks could go 26-0 through the regular season and conference title game in back-to-back years and still not leave with a single national title. Such is the era of college football we’re witnessing: Even now, when folks believe the regular season isn’t as valuable as it once was, No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7 Indiana is proof that it in fact is.

Michael Cohen: It’s certainly a valid question in the same way that Ohio State’s résumé can now be questioned following the apparent implosion of Texas, which began the year ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll but has since dropped out entirely following losses to the Buckeyes and unranked Florida, sandwiched by fairly unimpressive victories over teams from outside the power conferences.

Ohio State has an opportunity to notch its second ranked win of the season on Saturday when it travels to No. 17 Illinois, but after that, the only remaining ranked opponent on the Buckeyes’ schedule is No. 15 Michigan in the finale on Nov. 29. They, too, could benefit from winning with style between now and the end of the regular season.

The same holds true for Oregon, which won its first four games by an average of 41.5 points, including a 66-point shellacking of Oklahoma State. The problem for the Ducks, however, is that their strength of schedule through the first month and a half of the season ranks just 90th overall, according to Pro Football Focus, with only three Big Ten schools enjoying an easier slate: Indiana at No. 93, Maryland at No. 100 and Penn State at No. 110. That’s what happens when a program faces Oregon State (0-6), Oklahoma State (1-4) and FCS-level Montana State in the non-conference portion of its schedule — far from a murderer’s row.

But the good news for head coach Dan Lanning and Co. is that their remaining opponents will provide some legitimate challenges in the weeks to come, even though the Hoosiers are the only team to appear in the latest AP Poll. A cross-country flight to Rutgers later this month should earn the Ducks some travel-related brownie points, especially if they perform better than some of the other Big Ten teams that have made multi-time zone trips so far this season — looking at you, Penn State — and almost every trip to Iowa comes with an extreme physical and mental toll. Just ask Indiana, which was battered and bruised by the Hawkeyes in a grueling one-score victory two weeks ago.

Former Pac-12 foes USC (home) and Washington (away) could also be prickly in late November considering the offensive firepower of both programs, which rank third and 16th in the country, respectively, in points per game. All told, the Ducks can claim the country’s 19th-toughest remaining schedule, according to Pro Football Focus, though that is still only good enough for 10th in the Big Ten.

So, yes, a comprehensive victory over seventh-ranked Indiana would be great for Oregon’s postseason résumé, especially considering how easily the Hoosiers disposed of then-No. 9 Illinois two weeks ago in a 63-10 drubbing that opened eyes around the league. It was a win that elevated Indiana, which reached last year’s College Football Playoff, into the conference’s upper echelon alongside Ohio State, Oregon and — at the time — Penn State, which hadn’t yet imploded at UCLA.

If the Ducks can run through Indiana this weekend, and right now they’re favored by 7.5 points, they’ll cement themselves as legitimate national championship contenders for the second year running, with a potential Big Ten title game matchup against the Buckeyes looming.

