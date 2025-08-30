College Football 'Ding Ding, We’re in the Ring': McConaughey Delivers Speech Before Texas–Ohio State Updated Aug. 30, 2025 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ahead of one of the most anticipated matchups of the college football season — No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State — actor, Austin native, and Longhorn hype man Matthew McConaughey brought his signature blend of grit and philosophy to the "Big Noon Kickoff" set.

Matthew McConaughey, who serves as the Texas football program's "Minister of Culture," gives the Longhorns a pregame pep talk.

As the "Minister of Culture" for the Texas football program, McConaughey was asked by FOX Sports' Brady Quinn what message he would deliver to the Longhorns before they took the field.

But instead of the fiery speech one might expect before a top-three showdown, McConaughey leaned into focus.

"Here we go. This is not going to be the rah-rah, pump-up speech. We don’t need that right now. Everyone is pumped up," McConaughey said. "Just focus and do your job. Ding ding, we’re in the ring."

Of course, Texas enters the season with its sights set on winning the program's first national title since 2005, and McConaughey knows it.

"We know the dream we want at the end of the season," McConaughey said. "We want to be playing the last game in the Orange Bowl. To get there, you have to deal with the reality: one Saturday at a time and all the week before those Saturdays in practice."

McConaughey's remarks served as a reminder that the dream is earned, not given.

"Deal with the reality," McConaughey added. "Reach each goal, you get to the dream. Let’s get it on."

