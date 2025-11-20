Countdown to Big Noon Saturday: Can Rutgers Shock Ohio State?

Ohio State’s run game is suddenly rolling — and Rutgers might be exactly the defense to keep it that way.

The Buckeyes look balanced on offense after three straight strong rushing performances, while the Scarlet Knights enter as one of the nation’s most vulnerable units against the run. Yet with running back Antwan Raymond powering Rutgers’ offense, this matchup could hinge on which ground game controls the tempo.

FOX Sports' Laken Litman and RJ Young preview this weekend's "Big Noon Saturday" showdown between the Buckeyes and the Scarlet Knights.

Given Ohio State’s breakout running game last week and Rutgers’ struggles stopping the run, is this matchup poised to become a statement game for the Buckeye backfield — or is there reason to expect a tougher challenge than the numbers suggest?

RJ Young: Perhaps it’s Ohio State's offense rounding into form. The Buckeyes have rushed for 150 yards or more in three consecutive games, and enjoyed their first 200-yard rushing game against a Power 4 opponent in last week’s win over UCLA. Still, the Buckeyes rank eighth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game with just over 161.

If we’re nitpicking — and we are — the rushing attack could be more prolific. But it’s difficult to be hard on an offense that has a Heisman candidate at quarterback and wide receiver, as well as the most efficient offensive attack the Buckeyes have enjoyed in the Ryan Day era.

Traditionally, the Buckeyes have called the number in this matchup. Ohio State averages more than 51 points per game to Rutgers’ 11 points and has never lost in the series. I doubt the run-game — or lack thereof — will be a talking point with Michigan around the corner and the Buckeye receiving corps remaining healthy and explosive.

Running back Bo Jackson #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes seen in action during the game against the UCLA Bruins. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Laken Litman: At this point, it doesn’t really feel like anyone can stop Ohio State. Standout wide receiver Carnell Tate was out, while fellow wideout Jeremiah Smith was limited in last week’s 48-10 drubbing of UCLA, so the team leaned on their running game. Freshmen Bo Jackson and Isaiah West each ran for a touchdown, while sophomore James Peoples ran for two. The three of them racked up 215 of the team’s total 222 rushing yards. We’ve known what Ohio State can do in the passing game, and now, if Smith and Tate are limited this week, we know what the running game can do too.

Meanwhile, Rutgers is among the worst run defenses in the country. The Scarlet Knights are giving up 196.5 yards on the ground per game, 6.5 yards per carry, and have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns this season. That is not going to be a good matchup. Perhaps the following week will be a different story against Michigan’s run defense (ranked No. 12 and allowing teams fewer than 100 rushing yards per game), but the numbers do not suggest that Ohio State will have problems this Saturday against Rutgers’ defense.

2. Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond has powered the team’s offense all season, but he now faces an Ohio State defense that’s been nearly impossible to move the ball against. What does Raymond need to do for Rutgers to have a real shot, and how likely is he to find success?

Laken Litman: Rutgers RB Antwan Raymond is one of the best running backs in the country. He’s been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award. He’s rushed for 1,000 yards this season with 11 touchdowns. In his last game, a 35-20 win over Maryland, Raymond piled up a season-high 240 rushing yards on 41 carries and scored a TD.

The problem this weekend is, he’s not facing Maryland’s 104th-ranked run defense again. Ohio State has the No. 2 unit in the country. The Buckeyes are limiting opposing offenses to 81.4 rushing yards per game and they’ve only allowed three rushing touchdowns all season. The only team that has run for more than 100 yards against them? Texas, but that was the first game of the season and the team has gotten better since then.

Even if Raymond touches the ball 41 times again on Saturday, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to move the ball like he did against the Terrapins.

Antwan Raymond #3 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs with the ball against the Maryland Terrapins. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

RJ Young: In order to find success on Saturday, Raymond needs to carry the ball at least 26 times. Every time Raymond has carried the ball 26 times or more, he has rushed for at least 116 yards. Against Minnesota, he carried the ball 29 times for 161 yards, and last week against Maryland, he carried the ball 41 times for 240 yards.

Rutgers’ game plan will be to hold the ball and limit the number of possessions the Buckeyes will have to score. Raymond is the most important player in that game plan. If he’s able to reach 30 rushes for more than 150 yards, the Scarlet Knights might do more than simply trouble the Buckeyes.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him @RJ_Young .