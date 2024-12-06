College Football
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hints Raiders interest with 'legendary' post
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hints Raiders interest with 'legendary' post

Updated Dec. 6, 2024 4:43 p.m. ET

Does Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders want to play for the Las Vegas Raiders?

Well, Sanders appeared to indicate as such in an Instagram post Friday, where he was in a car passing by Allegiant Stadium — home of the Raiders — and captioned the video "Legendary."

The Raiders are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants for the worst record in the NFL at 2-10 and figure to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft given that they've shuffled Gardner Minshew — who's now out for the season with a broken collarbone — and Aidan O'Connell under center this season.

[Related: 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Shedeur Sanders favored, Travis Hunter closing in]

As for the senior quarterback, Sanders figures to be the first quarterback off the board and potentially the No. 1 pick in the draft. Sanders has totaled 3,926 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 168.8 passer rating this season, while completing 74.2% of his passes. His passing yards and touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage are all first in the Big 12.

This season, Sanders and the Buffaloes are ranked No. 23 with a 9-3 record in what's their first season back in the Big 12. Last season, Colorado posted a 4-8 record.

Shedeur Sanders 2024 Colorado Buffaloes Full Season Highlights

Shedeur Sanders 2024 Colorado Buffaloes Full Season Highlights

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently indicated that Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter — who could also be the No. 1 pick in the draft — would play in the team's bowl game. As for its potential successor to Sanders at quarterback, Colorado got Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis to flip his commitment from USC to the Buffaloes.

