College Football Colorado lands four-star QB Julian Lewis after USC de-committment Updated Nov. 21, 2024 2:10 p.m. ET

Deion Sanders has secured Colorado's likely successor to Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

Quarterback Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, announced his commitment to Colorado on Thursday. Lewis is widely viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in the Class of 2025, ranking as the sixth-best quarterback prospect in the class by 247 Sports and the ninth-best quarterback in the class by On3. He was previously one of the top overall recruits in the Class of 2026 before announcing his decision to reclassify into the Class of 2025.

"Of course it was big for me, just coming in after Shedeur, just seeing what he's done to Colorado and what he's turned it into," Lewis told ESPN in the announcement of his commitment. "It's definitely a blessing, getting put in this position, coming after him and his dad. I couldn't beat it."

Lewis, who attends Carrollton High School in Georgia, was previously committed to USC, but announced his de-commitment from the school earlier in the week. Indiana, Georgia and Auburn were among the perceived finalists for Lewis.

A pitch from Deion Sanders helped Colorado land Lewis.

"Coach Prime's always said the best man's going to play, and that's really what I wanted — to be able to come in and compete, start as a freshman," Lewis said. "I wouldn't have much fun sitting on the bench, so I want to come in somewhere I can get a chance to play. So he's going to let me compete for that. That was big for me."

Lewis' commitment to Colorado comes as the school is at a high point in the Sanders era at Boulder. The Buffs are 8-2 and control their own destiny in the Big 12 title race, giving them a path to the College Football Playoff.

The younger Sanders has been a key reason for that, emerging as one of the nation's top passers. He's thrown for 3,222 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, which will almost certainly be his last in college. Sanders is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft at the end of the season, with many draft analysts ranking him as one of the best quarterback prospects.

Shedeur Sanders' departure at the end of the season has sparked speculation that his father could leave Colorado for the NFL if an opportunity awaits. Deion Sanders even asked Ice Cube for advice on a potential move to the NFL in the debut episode of his podcast, "We Got Time Today."

Lewis seems to think that Sanders will be at Colorado for the long haul.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to get to work and compete," Lewis told ESPN. "Colorado wasn't recruiting me until I reclassed, so it really was perfect timing. This is only the beginning. I trust Coach Prime and [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur to help me become the player that I want to be."

Lewis' commitment is one of the biggest wins Sanders has ever had in recruiting over his five seasons as a college football head coach. He memorably got Travis Hunter to flip on decision day when he was at Jackson State in 2021 before landing offensive tackle Jordan Seaton last offseason.

Sanders has mostly relied on the transfer portal to build up his team during his young tenure at Colorado. With Lewis' commitment, Colorado's Class of 2025 ranks as the 66th-best overall recruiting class in the FBS, per 247 Sports.

