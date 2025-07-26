College Football Colorado HC Deion Sanders Provides Health Update: 'Back and Feeling Great!' Published Jul. 26, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The health of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been a concern of many in the college football world this offseason, but the Buffaloes' headman provided a positive update on his situation.

"Back and Feeling Great!" Sanders posted on social media on Friday morning.

Sanders, who was reportedly sidelined with an unknown illness last month, has kept many details of his health under wraps. In previous years, Sanders has dealt with blood clot issues, including having two of his left toes amputated.

Earlier this week, Sanders was seen at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp. Safety Shilo Sanders, one of Sanders' sons who played for him at Colorado, signed with the Bucs this summer as an undrafted free agent.

Colorado opens camp on Monday.

Sanders is entering his third season as Colorado's head coach. Following a 4-8 campaign in 2023, the Buffs went 9-4 (7-2 in conference play) in 2024 in what was their first season back in the Big 12 (CU was in the Pac-12 from 2011-23).

The Buffaloes lost two-way superstar and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, another son of the head coach, among other players, to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kaidon Salter, who transferred to Colorado after four seasons at Liberty, is expected to be the Buffaloes' 2025 starting quarterback. Granted, they also have four-star freshman signal-caller Julian Lewis.

Sanders and the Buffaloes open the 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. The following week, Colorado hosts Delaware on Sept. 6 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

