College Football Colorado's Deion Sanders reportedly away from program to deal with illness Published Jun. 10, 2025 12:39 p.m. ET

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has been sidelined recently as he deals with an unknown illness, USA Today and ESPN reported. Sanders is away from Colorado's program and has been resting, his son, Deion Jr., shared in a YouTube video.

"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through," the younger Sanders said, according to USA Today. "When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."

While Colorado isn't practicing at the moment due to summer break, it's been hosting its annual football camps in Boulder over the first two weeks of June. Sanders reportedly hasn't been present for those camps this summer after appearing at them in his first two years on the job. Operating the summer camps is part of Sanders' job description at Colorado, according to USA Today.

The 57-year-old Sanders also recently canceled a speaking engagement at the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium.

"Due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change, our originally scheduled Foundation Keynote Speaker, Deion Sanders 'Coach Prime,' is unable to attend," the organization wrote in a social media post. "We are grateful for his support and look forward to future opportunities to welcome him."

Sanders hinted that he had been dealing with a health issue when he appeared on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's podcast in May. As Samuel wished Sanders well, the Colorado coach said what he was "dealing with right now is at whole nother level" and that he had lost 14 pounds. Still, Sanders said he planned to return to coaching whenever the illness subsided.

Sanders has dealt with multiple serious health issues over the last few years. In 2021, he had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots that stemmed from a previous surgery. He underwent surgery again to help relieve blood clots in both of his legs in 2023.

