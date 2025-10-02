College Football College Football Week 6 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend Updated Oct. 3, 2025 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last week was one of the most entertaining weeks of the college football season.

How will Week 6 measure up?

Let's dive into five must-see games for this weekend's slate, including the huge Big Noon Kickoff game on FOX between Wisconsin and Michigan (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 3).

(All Times ET)

Wisconsin @ No. 20 Michigan (noon FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -17.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -900 favorite to win; Wisconsin +600 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Wolverines come into this Big Noon Kickoff matchup in the wake of a 30-27 win over Nebraska. They're 3-1 on the season, with their most decisive victory coming against Central Michigan, 63-3. The 2-2 Badgers are coming into the weekend having lost their last two to Alabama and Maryland.

Kentucky @ No. 12 Georgia (noon ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -20.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -1350 favorite to win; Kentucky +800 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: It's homecoming for the Bulldogs. Can they bounce back after losing to Alabama between the hedges just one week ago? Like Georgia, Kentucky is coming into the weekend on the heels of a loss to an SEC opponent. The Wildcats fell to South Carolina in Week 5, 35-13.

No. 16 Vanderbilt @ No. 10 Alabama (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -10.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -425 favorite to win; Vanderbilt +330 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The 3-1 Tide rolled over Georgia in Week 5, 24-21. Alabama's quarterback Ty Simpson has thrown for 1,138 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Vanderbilt, surprisingly, is 5-0. The Commodores' most notable win was over South Carolina, 31-7.

No. 9 Texas @ Florida (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas -5.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Texas -205 favorite to win; Florida +170 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: A battle between SEC squads whose seasons have taken different paths so far. The Longhorns, at 3-1, have won three consecutive games after losing in Week 1 to Ohio State. Florida, conversely, won its Week 1 matchup against Long Island but lost its last three.

No. 3 Miami @ No. 18 Florida State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Miami -4.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: Miami -198 favorite to win; Florida State +164 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Miami quarterback Carson Beck is one to watch. His Heisman odds (+1100) are on the rise and his Hurricanes are 4-0. With Florida State coming off a 46-38 double-overtime loss to Virginia, this could be a prime spot for the Hurricanes to keep rolling.

