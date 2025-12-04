College Football Week 15 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

It's conference championship weekend, and all eyes will be on five huge matchups that will help decide the College Football Playoff 12-team bracket.

Which Big Ten squad escapes Week 15 with a perfect record? Will Kirby Smart & Co. slay Goliath again? Can Duke upset Virginia and cause more mayhem for the committee?

Here's what the odds say at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 4.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

(All times ET)

FRIDAY

No. 24 North Texas @ No. 20 Tulane (8 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: North Texas -2.5 (North Texas favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: North Texas -135 favorite to win; Tulane +114 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: FOX Sports betting analyst Patrick Everson spelled out College Football Playoff scenarios that include either Tulane or North Texas making it in. Simply put, this Friday night showdown matters. Tulane enters the matchup with a 10-2 overall record but is a dismal 5-6-1 against the spread (ATS). North Texas, on the other hand, is 11-1 straight up (SU) but is an impressive 10-2 ATS.

SATURDAY

No. 11 BYU vs. No. 4 Texas Tech (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Texas Tech -12.5 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -550 favorite to win; BYU +410 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Even if the 11-1 Red Raiders fall to BYU, they will still likely make it into the 12-team CFP bracket. The Cougars, though, need to win the Big 12 to secure their seat at the table. BYU, whose record is also 11-1, has one blemish on its record this season — a 29-7 loss to Texas Tech.

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama (4 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -2.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -135 favorite to win; Alabama +114 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: As head coach, Georgia's Kirby Smart is 1-7 SU against Bama, with the lone win coming in the 2021-22 national title game. The only loss on the 11-1 Dawgs' record this season was to this very Tide team. At 10-2, Alabama's odds to make it into the CFP are -1800, while Georgia is effectively in — win or lose. The Bulldogs' record ATS this season is 5-7; the Tide is 8-3-1.

No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State (8 p.m. FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -4 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -198 favorite to win; Indiana +164 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: This massive Big Ten showdown features two 12-0 squads battling for CFP seeding and for conference bragging rights. It also features two quarterbacks whose Heisman odds are near the top of the board. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is +160 to win the trophy, while Ohio State's Julian Sayin is third on the board at +200. The last time the Buckeyes won the Big Ten was in 2020. The Hoosiers have not won the conference in this current format but did claim the title in 1967.

Duke vs. No. 17 Virginia (8 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Virginia -4 (Virginia favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Duke covers)

Moneyline: Virginia -185 favorite to win; Duke +154 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: If 7-5 Duke defeats 10-2 Virginia, CFP chaos could ensue. However, the Blue Devils might have their work cut out for them, considering they come into this matchup having lost three of their last six. The Cavaliers' last loss was a 16-9 defeat to Wake Forest three weeks ago and their other loss came early in the season to NC State. When these two squads squared off in Week 12, UVA came out on top, 34-17.