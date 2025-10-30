College Football Week 10 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

The first official College Football Playoff rankings for this season will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

This means that it's time to start playing the game of "Who's in, who's out?"

And there are a few teams whose Week 10 matchups could determine their fates ahead of the early CFP rankings.

With this in mind, let's dive into the best games to watch this weekend, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

(All Times ET)

Penn State @ No. 1 Ohio State (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -20.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -1800 favorite to win; Penn State +1000 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: A 3-4 record, fired coach and an injured quarterback later, the Nittany Lions are just trying to keep their heads above water. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, are 7-0 straight up (SU) and 6-0-1 against the spread (ATS), and have their sights set on winning another national title. In fact, a dominant victory in Week 10 could put them in an ideal position for the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee's first official rankings next Tuesday.

No. 9 Vanderbilt @ No. 20 Texas (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Texas -3 (Texas favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Texas -155 favorite to win; Vanderbilt +130 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: At 7-1 SU, Vanderbilt has already exceeded expectations this season. The Commodores opened at +50000 to win the CFP; now those odds at some books are as short as +2500. It helps that they've notched victories over three ranked squads. On the other side of the ball is a 6-2 Texas team that could be playing without Arch Manning. Considering the Longhorns haven't looked particularly impressive in their last two wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State, Manning's availability might not even matter.

No. 5 Georgia @ Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -7 (Georgia favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -298 favorite to win; Florida +240 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Kirby Smart is 7-2 SU against Florida as a head coach, and the 6-1 Dawgs could use another convincing win ahead of the committee's first rankings. Florida, though, is floundering. The Gators come into this Border War with a 3-4 losing record and on the heels of having fired head coach Billy Napier. But bettors should be aware that, even though the top-ranked Bulldogs have six outright wins this season, they're 3-4 against the spread.

No. 18 Oklahoma @ No. 14 Tennessee (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Tennessee -3 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -155 favorite to win; Oklahoma +130 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: This matchup features the tale of two quarterbacks. Sooners' QB John Mateer hasn't looked as dynamic since coming back from surgery on his throwing hand in late September; Volunteers' QB Joey Aguilar seems to get better every week. Both squads come into this contest with 6-2 records. Who comes out on top in this pivotal Week 10 showdown?

No. 17 Cincinnati @ No. 24 Utah (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -10 (Utah favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: Utah -395 favorite to win; Cincinnati +310 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Utes absolutely rolled over Colorado in Week 9, defeating the Buffaloes 53-7. They're facing a Bearcats squad that hasn't lost a game since falling to Nebraska in Week 1. Will Cincinnati's defense be able to stop Utah, a team that boasts one of college football's best offenses?