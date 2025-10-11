College Football
College Football
Penn State QB Drew Allar Out for Season
Updated Oct. 11, 2025 7:49 p.m. ET
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar sustained a season-ending injury during Saturday's loss to Northwestern, head coach James Franklin announced.
Allar exited the contest with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, and Penn State trailing, 22-21. The QB had to be carted off the field following a scramble on third down.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for Oklahoma-Texas, Chiefs-Lions
College Football Week 7 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend
Ohio State vs. Illinois: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction
-
College Football Week 7 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in OSU-Illinois, Indiana-Oregon
Big Noon Saturday: Is This an All-Time Ohio State Defense? Can Illinois Keep Up?
College Football Week 7 Betting Report: 'Indiana is Getting Some Respect'
-
Does Oregon Need a Statement Win vs. Indiana After Penn State's Collapse?
The Key to Success for Texas QB Arch Manning This Season? Patience
2025 College Football Week 7 Picks: Back Underdog Michigan to Cover at USC
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for Oklahoma-Texas, Chiefs-Lions
College Football Week 7 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend
Ohio State vs. Illinois: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction
-
College Football Week 7 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in OSU-Illinois, Indiana-Oregon
Big Noon Saturday: Is This an All-Time Ohio State Defense? Can Illinois Keep Up?
College Football Week 7 Betting Report: 'Indiana is Getting Some Respect'
-
Does Oregon Need a Statement Win vs. Indiana After Penn State's Collapse?
The Key to Success for Texas QB Arch Manning This Season? Patience
2025 College Football Week 7 Picks: Back Underdog Michigan to Cover at USC
Item 1 of 3