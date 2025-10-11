College Football
Penn State QB Drew Allar Out for Season
College Football

Penn State QB Drew Allar Out for Season

Updated Oct. 11, 2025 7:49 p.m. ET

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar sustained a season-ending injury during Saturday's loss to Northwestern, head coach James Franklin announced.

Allar exited the contest with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, and Penn State trailing, 22-21. The QB had to be carted off the field following a scramble on third down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

