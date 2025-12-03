2025-26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Dates, TV Channels, Locations

The second ever 12-team College Football Playoff is about to be underway. Who will emerge as this year’s national champion? Which teams will step up and deliver the defining moments of the postseason? Here's a complete guide to the dates, times and matchups, so you don't miss a single moment of the postseason action - all times Eastern.

2025-26 College Football Playoff Schedule

CFP National Championship Game

Monday, January 19, 2026

CFP National Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami, FL)

2025-26 College Football Playoff Scores

Playoff Round 1

Friday, 12/19: TBD vs. TBD - 8 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 12 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 3:30 p.m. (TBD)

Saturday, 12/20: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (TBD)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, 12/31: Cotton Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, 1/1: Orange Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, 1/1: Rose Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, 1/1: Sugar Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals

Thursday, 1/8: Fiesta Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, 1/9: Peach Bowl: TBD vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

How many teams make the College Football Playoff?

This year, for the second time, 12 teams were selected for the College Football Playoff by a 13-member committee. From 2014-2024, four teams were selected for the College Football Playoff.

How does the 12-team CFP work?

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff features five automatic bids for the highest-ranked conference champions. The remaining seven spots are filled by the next highest-ranked teams overall. The top four teams advanced directly to the quarterfinals.

When are the final College Football Playoff Rankings released?

The final selection committee rankings for the 2025 season will be released on Sunday, December 7 — also known as Selection Day. The committee will also announce the 12-team playoff bracket as well as game locations and sites.

Where can I watch the College Football Playoff? What channel will it be on?

The College Football Playoff will air on ESPN, ABC and TNT.

How can I stream the College Football Playoff?

ESPN, ABC and TNT can be streamed with services such as YouTubeTV or FuboTV.