College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State on Top; Notre Dame, Oregon Jump Up
College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State on Top; Notre Dame, Oregon Jump Up

Updated Nov. 25, 2025 8:27 p.m. ET

Rivalry week hasn’t even kicked off, and the College Football Playoff rankings have already delivered the drama.

The latest set of CFP rankings saw Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M anchored at the top, with the Buckeyes staring down a season-defining showdown against Michigan. "The Game" looms once again as the sport’s fiercest rivalry and the test Ohio State must pass to stay No. 1.

Here’s a look at the fourth set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:

25. Arizona(8-3)

24. Tulane (9-2)

23. Georgia Tech (9-2)

22. Pitt (8-3)

21. SMU (8-3)

20. Arizona State (8-3)

19. Tennessee (8-3)

18. Virginia (9-2)

17. USC (8-3)

16. Texas (8-3)

15. Michigan (9-2)

14. Vanderbilt (9-2)

13. Uah (9-2)

12. Miami (9-2)

11. BYU (10-1)

10. Alabama (9-2)

9. Notre Dame (9-2)

8. Oklahoma (9-2)

7. Ole Miss (10-1)

6. Oregon (10-1)

5. Texas Tech (10-1)

4. Georgia (10-1)

3. Texas A&M (11-0)

2. Indiana ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(11-0)

1. Ohio State (11-0)

College Football
