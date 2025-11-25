College Football
College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State on Top; Notre Dame, Oregon Jump Up
Updated Nov. 25, 2025 8:27 p.m. ET
Rivalry week hasn’t even kicked off, and the College Football Playoff rankings have already delivered the drama.
The latest set of CFP rankings saw Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M anchored at the top, with the Buckeyes staring down a season-defining showdown against Michigan. "The Game" looms once again as the sport’s fiercest rivalry and the test Ohio State must pass to stay No. 1.
Here’s a look at the fourth set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:
25. Arizona(8-3)
24. Tulane (9-2)
23. Georgia Tech (9-2)
22. Pitt (8-3)
21. SMU (8-3)
20. Arizona State (8-3)
19. Tennessee (8-3)
18. Virginia (9-2)
17. USC (8-3)
16. Texas (8-3)
15. Michigan (9-2)
14. Vanderbilt (9-2)
13. Uah (9-2)
12. Miami (9-2)
11. BYU (10-1)
10. Alabama (9-2)
9. Notre Dame (9-2)
8. Oklahoma (9-2)
7. Ole Miss (10-1)
6. Oregon (10-1)
5. Texas Tech (10-1)
4. Georgia (10-1)
3. Texas A&M (11-0)
2. Indiana (11-0)
1. Ohio State (11-0)
