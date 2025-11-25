College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State on Top; Notre Dame, Oregon Jump Up

Rivalry week hasn’t even kicked off, and the College Football Playoff rankings have already delivered the drama.

The latest set of CFP rankings saw Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M anchored at the top, with the Buckeyes staring down a season-defining showdown against Michigan. "The Game" looms once again as the sport’s fiercest rivalry and the test Ohio State must pass to stay No. 1.

Here’s a look at the fourth set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:

23. Georgia Tech (9-2)

22. Pitt (8-3)

21. SMU (8-3)

20. Arizona State (8-3)

19. Tennessee (8-3)

18. Virginia (9-2)

17. USC (8-3)

16. Texas (8-3)

15. Michigan (9-2)

14. Vanderbilt (9-2)

13. Uah (9-2)

12. Miami (9-2)

11. BYU (10-1)

10. Alabama (9-2)

9. Notre Dame (9-2)

8. Oklahoma (9-2)

7. Ole Miss (10-1)

6. Oregon (10-1)

