College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5, USC to No. 6 in latest reveal

The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories.

In the end, that's all that mattered, as the top four stayed the same when the committee revealed its latest rankings on Tuesday.

What was interesting was what happened next, as LSU moved up to No. 5 and USC to No. 6. It was a surprising development, as many thought the Trojans would leap past the Tigers after beating UCLA on Saturday.

See the latest edition of the rankings below.

Here are last week's College Football Playoff rankings, with updated records and whether each team won or lost last week:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6. USC (10-1)

7. Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9. Oregon (9-2)

10. Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Kansas State (8-3)

13. Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18. UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Oregon State (8-3)

22. UCF (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24. Cincinnati (9-2)

25. Louisville (7-4)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show."

