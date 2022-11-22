College Football
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5, USC to No. 6 in latest reveal
College Football

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5, USC to No. 6 in latest reveal

42 mins ago
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Analyst

The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories.

In the end, that's all that mattered, as the top four stayed the same when the committee revealed its latest rankings on Tuesday. 

What was interesting was what happened next, as LSU moved up to No. 5 and USC to No. 6. It was a surprising development, as many thought the Trojans would leap past the Tigers after beating UCLA on Saturday.

See the latest edition of the rankings below, and see what RJ Young thought of it all on a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show."

Here are last week's College Football Playoff rankings, with updated records and whether each team won or lost last week:

1. Georgia (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Michigan (11-0)
4. TCU (11-0)
5. LSU (9-2)
6. USC (10-1)
7. Alabama (9-2)
8. Clemson (10-1)
9. Oregon (9-2)
10. Tennessee (9-2)
11. Penn State (9-2)
12. Kansas State (8-3)
13. Washington (9-2)
14. Utah (8-3)
15. Notre Dame (8-3)
16. Florida State (8-3)
17. North Carolina (9-2)
18. UCLA (8-3)
19. Tulane (9-2)
20. Ole Miss (8-3)
21. Oregon State (8-3)
22. UCF (8-3)
23. Texas (7-4)
24. Cincinnati (9-2)
25. Louisville (7-4)

Read more:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 13: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Top 25 early lines

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 13: Notre Dame-USC Over, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Notre Dame-USC Over, other best bets

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tulane-Cincinnati
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tulane-Cincinnati

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State

4 hours ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Utah-Colorado, Pick
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Utah-Colorado, Pick

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes