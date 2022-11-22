College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU moves to No. 5, USC to No. 6 in latest reveal
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings all survived difficult matchups on Saturday. But despite those struggles, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all came away with victories.
In the end, that's all that mattered, as the top four stayed the same when the committee revealed its latest rankings on Tuesday.
What was interesting was what happened next, as LSU moved up to No. 5 and USC to No. 6. It was a surprising development, as many thought the Trojans would leap past the Tigers after beating UCLA on Saturday.
See the latest edition of the rankings below, and see what RJ Young thought of it all on a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show."
Here are last week's College Football Playoff rankings, with updated records and whether each team won or lost last week:
1. Georgia (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Michigan (11-0)
4. TCU (11-0)
5. LSU (9-2)
6. USC (10-1)
7. Alabama (9-2)
8. Clemson (10-1)
9. Oregon (9-2)
10. Tennessee (9-2)
11. Penn State (9-2)
12. Kansas State (8-3)
13. Washington (9-2)
14. Utah (8-3)
15. Notre Dame (8-3)
16. Florida State (8-3)
17. North Carolina (9-2)
18. UCLA (8-3)
19. Tulane (9-2)
20. Ole Miss (8-3)
21. Oregon State (8-3)
22. UCF (8-3)
23. Texas (7-4)
24. Cincinnati (9-2)
25. Louisville (7-4)
Read more:
- Michigan loves to run the ball, but who will carry it vs. Buckeyes?
- C.J. Stroud had a vision for greatness, and a mother to be ‘that constant’
- Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State, Michigan fight for top spot
- Our All-Overachievers, and All-Underachievers for 2022 season
- Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams is on the rise
- Outside world sees nepotism at Iowa, but recruits see family
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.