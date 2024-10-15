College Football
College Football Playoff History: Results and records by year
Published Oct. 15, 2024 12:17 p.m. ET
The College Football Playoff (CFP) has significantly changed the college football landscape since its inception, delivering thrilling competition and memorable moments for fans. Check out an overview of the CFP National Championship results and semifinal outcomes, while also highlighting team appearances and performances by conference. A closer look at these achievements reveals the successes and rivalries that have shaped this exciting playoff era.
CFP National Championship Results:
- 2024: No. 1 Michigan 34, No. 2 Washington 13
- 2023: No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7
- 2022: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
- 2021: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
- 2020: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
- 2019: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
- 2018: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
- 2017: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
- 2016: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
- 2015: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
Playoff Semifinal Results:
2024:
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan 27, No. 4 Alabama 20 (OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington 37, No. 3 Texas 31
2023:
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41
2022:
- Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
- Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11
2021:
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
- Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
2020:
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
2019:
- Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
2018:
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
2017:
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
2016:
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
2015:
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
CFP Appearances (by team with records):
- Alabama: 8 appearances (9-5)
- Clemson: 6 appearances (6-4)
- Ohio State: 5 appearances (3-4)
- Oklahoma: 4 appearances (0-4)
- Georgia: 3 appearances (5-1)
- Michigan: 3 appearances (2-2)
- Washington: 2 appearances (1-2)
- Notre Dame: 2 appearances (0-2)
- LSU: 1 appearance (2-0)
- Oregon: 1 appearance (1-1)
- TCU: 1 appearance (1-1)
- Florida State: 1 appearance (0-1)
- Michigan State: 1 appearance (0-1)
- Cincinnati: 1 appearance (0-1)
- Texas: 1 appearance (0-1)
CFP Appearances (by conference with records):
- SEC: 12 appearances (16-6)
- Big Ten: 9 appearances (5-7)
- ACC: 8 appearances (6-6)
- Big 12: 6 appearances (1-6)
- Pac-12: 3 appearances (2-3)
- American: 1 appearance (0-1)
