College football odds Week 2: How to bet Mississippi State-Arizona

The Mississippi State Bulldogs head to the wild, wild West for a Saturday night showdown against the Arizona Wildcats on FS1.

The Bulldogs began their 2022 campaign with a convincing 49-23 win over Memphis. The Wildcats got off on the good foot, too. The Cats not only covered the spread against San Diego State, but they got an impressive 38-20 victory over the Aztecs.

This Week 2 contest features a matchup between the SEC and the Pac-12. In Week 1, the SEC went 13-1 straight up. The Pac-12 went 9-3. Which school gets its team and conference in the win column this weekend?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Mississippi State and Arizona from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Mississippi State @ Arizona (11 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Mississippi State -10.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -400 to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Arizona +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz:

"I may have underestimated Arizona’s ability to move the ball this season after they put up 38 points against the San Diego State Aztecs in Week 1. Transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura was 22-for-35 for 299 yards and four touchdowns. UTEP transfer Josh Cowing hauled in eight receptions for 152 yards and three Wildcat touchdowns. The Arizona offensive line, one of the biggest question marks on the team, held up well against what is typically a stout Aztec front.

"In typical Mike Leach fashion, Mississippi State scored 49 points last weekend against Memphis. Will Rogers threw for 450 yards on 49 pass attempts. Despite the Wildcats' surprise defensive performance against the Aztecs of only allowing 62 yards passing, they are in for a struggle this weekend. Mississippi State tears apart opposing defenses that don't have playmakers in the back end. Defenses need to have the speed to cover the width of the field, and the Wildcats are just not there at the moment.

"The Bulldogs will score in the high 30s, maybe even into the 40s in this game. With the improvement in Arizona’s offense, just three scores will be enough to push this total over. I’ll roll with points in the desert here."

PICK: Over 59.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

