College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU

20 mins ago

The UAB Blazers (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA) will travel to face the LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC West) for a Week 12 non-conference college football matchup.

The Blazers are coming off a Week 11 win over North Texas — a victory that ended their three-game losing streak. 

The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak, including wins over Arkansas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 14 Ole Miss and Florida.

Will the Blazers become bowl eligible, or will LSU inch closer to a possible College Football Playoff berth? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between UAB and LSU, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

UAB at No. 6 LSU (9 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: LSU -14.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise UAB covers)
Moneyline: LSU -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); UAB +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

LSU is 6-4 against the spread (ATS) and 8-2 straight up (SU) this season. 

The Tigers are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games, 7-1 SU in their last eight home games, and 7-8 ATS and 13-2 SU against C-USA opponents since 1996. 

UAB is 4-6 ATS and 5-5 SU this season.

The Blazers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games, 0-5 SU in their last five road games, and 11-15 ATS and 2-24 SU against SEC opponents since 1998. 

