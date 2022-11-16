College Football
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Louisiana-Florida State
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Louisiana-Florida State

20 mins ago

Louisiana will travel to take on Florida State in a late season, non-conference Week 12  college football matchup. 

The Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) are looking to become bowl eligible while the Seminoles (7-3) are on a three-game winning streak.

Which team wins, the Cajuns or the Noles?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Louisiana and Florida State, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN3)

Point spread: Florida State -24.5 (Florida State favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)
Moneyline: Florida State -2500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Louisiana +800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $90 total) 
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined 

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
LA
19
Florida State Seminoles
FSU

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Seminoles are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Seminoles are 3-2 ATS and 5-0 straight up (SU) against Sun Belt opponents since 2006.

The Seminoles are 4-7 ATS and 7-4 SU as a home favorite under coach Mike Norvell.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 6-4 ATS this season. 

The Ragin' Cajuns are 9-3 ATS and 7-5 SU as an underdog since 2019.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 road games.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU

19 mins ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Navy-UCF
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Navy-UCF

36 mins ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Georgia-Kentucky
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Georgia-Kentucky

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tennessee-South Carolina
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tennessee-South Carolina

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Kansas State-West Virginia
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Kansas State-West Virginia

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes