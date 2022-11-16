College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Louisiana-Florida State 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Louisiana will travel to take on Florida State in a late season, non-conference Week 12 college football matchup.

The Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) are looking to become bowl eligible while the Seminoles (7-3) are on a three-game winning streak.

Which team wins, the Cajuns or the Noles?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Louisiana and Florida State, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN3)

Point spread: Florida State -24.5 (Florida State favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)

Moneyline: Florida State -2500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Louisiana +800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Seminoles are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Seminoles are 3-2 ATS and 5-0 straight up (SU) against Sun Belt opponents since 2006.

The Seminoles are 4-7 ATS and 7-4 SU as a home favorite under coach Mike Norvell.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 6-4 ATS this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 9-3 ATS and 7-5 SU as an underdog since 2019.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 road games.

