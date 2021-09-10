College Football Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama and more: College football Week 2 by the numbers 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of the college football season was a lot of fun. Now it's time to keep the momentum rolling into Week 2.

This Saturday's slate of games features two more ranked matchups as well as multiple other ranked teams taking the field.

Here are the key stats to know for some of the marquee matchups.

No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

12 p.m. ET on FOX

9-0: Ohio State's all-time record against Oregon, with the most recent matchup coming in the 2015 national championship game, which Ohio State won 42-20.

35: Ohio State has scored at least 35 points in six of its last seven regular-season games dating back to last season.

16: The number of consecutive wins the Buckeyes have against ranked opponents in the regular season. Their last loss was on Sep. 9, 2017, against Oklahoma.

100: Buckeyes' wide receiver Chris Olave has crossed the 100-yard receiving mark in seven of his last nine games.

2: Oregon has won their last two road games against ranked opponents.

No. 13 Florida Gators vs. South Florida Bulls

1 p.m. ET on ABC

10-2: Florida's record in true road games under head coach Dan Mullen.

100: A win by the Gators would give Mullen his 100th career win as a head coach.

30: In 14 of its last 15 games, Florida has scored at least 30 points.

400: Florida has gained at least 400 total yards in 24 of its last 30 games.

9: South Florida has lost nine straight games dating back to last season and has lost 13 of its last 14 going back to 2019. Its last win was on Sep. 12, 2020, against Citadel.

Toledo Rockets vs. No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

8-0: This is Notre Dame's all-time record against MEAC opponents, though this is its first-ever matchup with Toledo.

9-17: Toledo's all-time record against teams ranked in the top 25. The highest-ranked opponent Toledo has defeated on the road was No. 18 Arkansas in 2015.

3-0: Toledo's record since Carter Bradley has taken over as the starting quarterback, dating back to the end of last season.

33: Notre Dame has won 33 consecutive games against unranked opponents.

UAB Blazers vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

2-0: Georgia has won both of the matchups between these schools.

20: UAB has held six of its last 10 opponents to less than 20 points.

10: Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3 in its opener and was the only team in the FBS to win a game while scoring 10 points or less.

20-2: Georgia's record under Kirby Smart in non-conference games.

5-0: This is J.T. Daniels' record as the starting quarterback for Georgia.

No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Colorado Buffaloes

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

6-3: Colorado leads the all-time series vs. Texas A&M, winning the last meeting 35-34 at home in 2009.

4: Colorado had four different running backs score a touchdown last week (Jarek Broussard, Alex Fontenot, Ashaad Clayton and Deion Smith), the first time for the Buffaloes since 2015.

16-16: Texas A&M's record against Pac-12 programs.

292: This is the number of passing yards Haynes King had in Week 1, the most by an SEC freshman quarterback in Week 1.

Mercer Bears at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

4 p.m. ET on SEC Network

146-21-4: Alabama's all-time record vs. non-FBS teams.

56-0: The score of the last matchup between these two schools on Nov. 17, 2017, with Alabama winning.

0-3: Mercer is 0-3 vs Alabama and has yet to score a point, losing by a combined scored 96-0.

No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones

4:30 p.m. ET on ABC

45-22: Iowa's all-time record in this rivalry, having won five straight matchups dating back to 2015.

18-17: The score of the last matchup in 2019, which Iowa won on the road.

4: Iowa State has lost four straight home games to Iowa, with the last win being a 44-41 win in 2011.

1: This is the first meeting between both programs in which they are both ranked in the AP Poll.

Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 14 USC Trojans

10:30 p.m. ET on FOX

62-33-3: USC's all-time record in this series.

5-5: These programs have each one five times in their last 10 meetings, with USC taking the last matchup 45-20 last season.

31-8: Stanford's record against teams from California under head coach David Shaw.

0-2: Stanford is looking to avoid a second consecutive season starting 0-2.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.