College Football Colin Cowherd on Oklahoma State Firing Mike Gundy: 'It Sends a Terrible Message' Updated Sep. 27, 2025 11:32 a.m. ET

Oklahoma State moved on from its identity earlier this week, firing head coach Mike Gundy after 20-plus years on the job following the team's 1-2 start. Was this decision shortsighted?

Colin Cowherd thinks so.

"I think it's idiotic [firing Gundy]," Cowherd, host of "The Herd," said about Oklahoma State moving on from the long-time head coach on "Big Noon Kickoff." "Who wins? The student athlete doesn't win. This is college football; it's not pro. They've had a bad run. Sometimes he gets in trouble, [but] I can't believe what they did to him. I think it sends a terrible message. College football is about the student athlete. Nobody wins here.

"I don't think this is an attractive job. They just hired a new staff. I would be very reluctant. You fired your guy. He's iconic. Yes, he's had a bad stretch. Dabo [Swinney] took for years to win [at Clemson]. They're on Dabo, as well. Are they out of their mind? These are great coaches."

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer added that he felt Gundy was "untouchable."

In the school's announcement that it was moving on from Gundy, Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said they're "looking for someone who can lead our program in this new era," saying that "college football has changed drastically in the last few years, and the investment needed to compete at the highest level has never been more important."

Gundy, who played quarterback for the Cowboys from 1986-89, was an assistant coach at the program for 10 combined seasons before becoming Oklahoma State's head coach in 2005. Across Gundy's 20-plus seasons at the helm, Oklahoma State went a combined 170-90, won the Big 12 in 2011 and appeared in 18 bowl games. Gundy earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors in three seasons. His 170 wins are first in program history.

The Cowboys beat UT Martin (27-7) to open the season but then got blown out by Oregon (69-3) and lost to Tulsa at home (19-12) for the first time since 1951. Oklahoma State is coming off a 3-9 season that saw it go 0-9 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State promoted offensive coordinator Doug Meacham to interim coach. The Cowboys are set to host the Baylor Bears in Week 5.

