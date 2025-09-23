College Football Oklahoma State Cowboys Fire Head Coach Mike Gundy After 21 Seasons Updated Sep. 23, 2025 2:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's the end of an era in Stillwater.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have fired head coach Mike Gundy after 21 seasons, the school announced on Tuesday.

"Cowboy Football reached an unprecedented level of success and national prominence under Coach Gundy's leadership," Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. "I believe I speak for OSU fans everywhere when I say that we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard and show us all what is possible for Oklahoma State football."

Oklahoma State is promoting offensive coordinator Doug Meacham to head coach.

Over Gundy's two-plus decades as Oklahoma State's head coach (2005-present), the Cowboys went a combined 170-90, appearing in bowl games in all but two full seasons, that being his first (2005) and last complete seasons (2024) on the job. Gundy won Big 12 Coach of the Year honors three times, with the Cowboys winning the conference in 2011.

Coming off a 4-8 season that saw the Cowboys go 0-9 in Big 12 play, the program is off to a 1-2 start this season, with them losing to in-state rival Tulsa last week for the first time since 1998 and at home for the first time since 1951. On Monday, Gundy said that he "100%" intended to stay on as head coach past the 2025 college football season.

"College football has changed drastically in the last few years, and the investment needed to compete at the highest level has never been more important," Weiberg said. "As we search for the next head coach of Cowboy Football, we are looking for someone who can lead our program in this new era. It is also important that we continue to support our student-athletes, our staff and our university through the season, and I hope that our fans continue to show that support in Boone Pickens Stadium this fall.



"Moving forward, it is critical for our fans, alumni and donors to align behind Cowboy Football. This is a pivotal moment, the stakes have never been higher and we need everyone on board."

As for Gundy's Oklahoma State legacy, he played quarterback for the school from 1986-89 and was an offensive assistant for the Cowboys from 1990-95. Gundy then had another assistant coaching stint with the program from 2001-04 before becoming the head coach for the 2005 season.

Gundy's 170 wins as head coach are first in Oklahoma State history and 108 wins more than Pat Jones' 62 wins as head coach, which is second in program history.

