Cincinnati-Louisville best bet, odds and how to bet

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face their rival Louisville Cardinals in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, Massachusets, to renew the Keg of Nails rivalry between the two squads for the first time since 2013.

The Cardinals wrapped up their regular season 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. They won five of their last seven games, including big wins over ranked Wake Forest and N.C. State. Quarterback Malik Cunningham has thrown for 1,568 yards and eight passing touchdowns. He has rushed for 565 yards for 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

The Bearcats finished the season with a 9-3 overall record and 6-2 in AAC play and narrowly missed out on their third-consecutive conference title. Quarterback Ben Bryant threw 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns, while running back Charles McClelland rushed for 834 yards and seven touchdowns on six yards per carry.

Here's everything you need to know about Cincinnati-Louisville, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick from (odds via FOX Bet).

Cincinnati vs. Louisville (11 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 17, ESPN)

Point spread: Louisville -1.5 (Louisville favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: Louisville -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cincinnati +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points will be scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Ah, the Scott Satterfield Bowl.

Satterfield ironically left Louisville to take the head coaching job at Cincinnati, and he will not be coaching either squad in this game. Both programs are going through heavy transitions right now, but it’s sounding a whole lot worse for the Cardinals. And remember, starting quarterback Malik Cunningham already declared for the NFL Draft.

Sources are telling me that Louisville will head into the Fenway Bowl with only three full-time assistant coaches and interim head man Deion Branch, who was the director of player development this season. That’s not exactly ideal when it comes to preparation and execution.

I’ll bet the Bearcats here.

PICK: Cincinnati (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by less than 1.5 points (or win outright)

