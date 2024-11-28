College Football Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2024 College Football Week 14 'Bear Bytes' Published Nov. 28, 2024 10:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football Week 14 is here, and I couldn't be more pumped.

This means the next few days will be exciting for fans who love football and for bettors looking for fun ways to wager a few bucks.

I've already given you my best bets for Week 14 games , but now it's time to have a little fun with my "Bear Bytes."

These little "bytes," as I call them, are just nuggets that give you some entertaining talking points to pull from as you watch the football festivities with friends and family or banter with your coworkers at the water cooler. Here are the biggest nuggets that stuck out to me while doing my research.

ADVERTISEMENT

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Minnesota @ Wisconsin (noon, CBS)

Minnesota has won three of the last six meetings. The Gophers went 3-21 in the previous 24 meetings.

Nebraska @ Iowa (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Each of the last six meetings has been decided by seven points or fewer, three by exactly a field goal. The six meetings were decided by a combined 29 points. Iowa has won five of the six.

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Washington @ No. 1 Oregon (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Washington has beaten Oregon three straight times, twice as a double-digit underdog.

Maryland @ No. 4 Penn State (3:30 p.m., BTN)

In the last eight meetings, Penn State has won and covered seven of them. The seven wins have come by an average of 37.7 PPG, and the smallest has been by 17 points.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: How much pressure is on Ryan Day and the Buckeyes?

Kennesaw State @ Louisiana Tech (4 p.m., ESPN+)

La Tech has been a favorite against an FBS team five times this year. It has lost three outright, including as a 12.5-point favorite vs. New Mexico State.

No. 3 Texas @ No. 20 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., ABC)

This is the first time this season Texas A&M will be an underdog. However, it’s the seventh time this year the Aggies will be in a game where the spread is less than a touchdown. Interestingly, the OT loss at Auburn last week is the only of the previous six decided by single digits.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share