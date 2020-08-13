College Football CFB Update: Dabo Wants Champion Crowned 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The fall collegiate sports season is up in the air, most notably college football.

Here are the latest updates regarding the 2020 college football season.

Nebraska to remain in Big Ten

On Tuesday, the Big Ten became the first conference to cancel fall sports amid concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, with hopes of playing in the spring,

After the news, no Big Ten school was more outspoken than the University of Nebraska.

Head coach Scott Frost publically discussed the possibility of leaving the conference.

However, on Thursday, Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie D. Green and President Ted Carter reaffirmed the school's commitment to the Big Ten Conference.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told the school that leaving the conference for a single season was not a viable option, especially considering the Big Ten owns all of the Cornhuskers' media rights.

It struck a nerve, apparently, with patrons of the old guard in the Big Ten. Warren, too, did not approve of the dissent. Asked by Yahoo Sports if Nebraska could play this fall, he said no. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

On Monday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day issued a similar statement about exploring all possibilities to play fall football, but on Wednesday, Buckeyes AD Gene Smith said that was not an option.

ACC, Big 12, SEC planning for fall football

After the Big Ten and Pac-12 both decided to cancel fall competition, three of the Power 5 conferences – the ACC, Big 12 and SEC – are continuing with fall sports as scheduled.

And even without the other two major conferences, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney doesn't think it will hurt the value of a national title.

"The four best teams can go play. We've been one of those four or five years in a row. So, in my opinion, it doesn't change anything for us ... Somebody is gonna win a championship, so maybe it's a shortened season, maybe it's not as many teams or whatever. But you best believe whoever wins it is gonna have to earn it."

Big 12 commissioner and member of the CFP management committee Bob Bowlsby said there a call is scheduled next week to discuss the recent changes, according to ESPN.

In the postseason, there are 41 bowls (82 bowl bids available), but only 77 teams are currently scheduled to play this fall.

Purdue preparing for spring football

Big Ten member Purdue is already working on a plan for the spring football season after the conference's announcement on Tuesday.

Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm created a schedule that features four weeks of training camp beginning Jan. 16, followed by an 8-game regular season with no bye weeks beginning Feb. 27 and ending on April 17.

It also includes a traditional postseason ending May 15, featuring a 6-team playoff between Power 5 champions and a wild card team

He also modified the fall 2021 season to feature a 4-week training camp and then 10 games starting Oct. 2. and ending Dec. 11, with one bye week. Both models include playoff options of four or six teams.

Big East calls off fall sports

On Wednesday, the Big East joined the Big Ten and Pac-12 in calling off sports in the fall.

The decision was made on Wednesday by conference officials and the Big East COVID-19 Task Force, a group of doctors, administrators, infectious disease specialists and other experts.

Men's and women's soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey are all impacted, in addition to football.

Student-athletes will still have access to facilities, and will continue to practice, and participate in strength and conditioning sessions and team meetings, as long as they follow individual campus policies, public health guidelines and NCAA regulations.

The Big East has not discussed the impact the decision might have on winter sports, but men's and women's basketball are currently in discussions to create a bubble for their upcoming seasons.

