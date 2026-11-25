The No. 10 BYU Cougars finish the regular season against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 10 BYU vs. Cincinnati at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.

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Cincinnati @ No. 10 BYU Odds

Moneyline

Cincinnati: +490

BYU: -675

Spread

Cincinnati +15.5: -112

BYU -15.5: -108

Over/Under

Over 55.5: -115

Under 55.5: -105

Cincinnati @ No. 10 BYU Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Bearcats lead the FBS with four forced fumbles in the red zone this season.

BYU is 4-0 against Cincinnati all time, scoring an average of 29.8 points in those four games.

BYU hasn't lost a home game since the 2024 season. The Cougars have the second-longest active home winning streak (13) among P4 teams.

The Pick: BYU -15.5

How to Watch No. 10 BYU vs. Cincinnati