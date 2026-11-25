College Football
College Football
BYU vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 13
Published Nov. 28, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 10 BYU Cougars finish the regular season against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 10 BYU vs. Cincinnati at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.
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Moneyline
- Cincinnati: +490
- BYU: -675
Spread
- Cincinnati +15.5: -112
- BYU -15.5: -108
Over/Under
- Over 55.5: -115
- Under 55.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Bearcats lead the FBS with four forced fumbles in the red zone this season.
- BYU is 4-0 against Cincinnati all time, scoring an average of 29.8 points in those four games.
- BYU hasn't lost a home game since the 2024 season. The Cougars have the second-longest active home winning streak (13) among P4 teams.
How to Watch No. 10 BYU vs. Cincinnati
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT
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