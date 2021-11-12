College Football By the Numbers: Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Oklahoma-Baylor headline games with playoff implications 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're not too far from the College Football Playoff, and the slate gets more important every week as the committee's final decisions loom.

Several inter-conference matchups carry playoff implications in Week 11. The SEC and Big 12 feature contests between two of their best respective competitors, as No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 15 Ole Miss face off and No. 8 Oklahoma tries to remain unbeaten against No. 13 Baylor.

Let's dig into the numbers.

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor

12:00 p.m. ET on FOX

28-3: Boomer Sooner. This all-time matchup hasn't been close. Looks like a game score, right? Nope, that's Oklahoma's all-time record against the Bears.

17: Baylor has its work cut out. Oklahoma's in the midst of a 17-game winning streak, dating to last season. That's the longest in the nation.

14: Oklahoma's defensive mindset emphasizes targeting the ball. It has worked to a tee: The team is third in the country with 14 forced fumbles.

5-0: It won't be a cakewalk for Lincoln Riley's crew, though. Baylor has yet to lose at home this season, going 5-0.

15.8: Baylor is outscoring its opponents by an average of 15.8 points per game. It's also second in total points differential, with a +142 margin. OU is first, at +168.

2014: It has been a while since the Bears were able to scrape together a win against the Sooners. The last time? 2014.

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss

7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

9-1: The Aggies are dominant in the all-time series, dropping just one of their 10 outings against Ole Miss.

14.7: A&M is absolutely stout on defense. The unit comes into the matchup allowing 14.7 points per game, good for second in the country.

33: Ole Miss's defensive line is dogged. It has collected 33 sacks this season, fourth in the FBS.

5: The Rebels' offense, led by Heisman candidate Matt Corral, has torn apart defenses all season. It ranks top-10 in five categories: total offense (524.2), rushing offense (237.9), first downs (241), passes intercepted (2) and turnovers lost (6).

23-0: Don't give the Aggies a lead. Since Jimbo Fisher took over, the squad is a perfect 23-0 when leading after the first quarter.

No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest

7:30 p.m. ET on ACCN

5-5: Both teams have won five games apiece in their past 10 matchups.

6: NC State's defense is surrendering the sixth-fewest points per game: 16 per outing. That number ties the Wolfpack with the Michigan Wolverines.

15.21: The Demon Deacons' offense is high-octane, registering 15.21 yards per passing play. That's the seventh-best mark across the FBS.

15: The Pack's offensive attack isn't too shabby, either. It's without a blemish inside the red zone this season, scoring each of the 15 times its been inside the 20.

508.7: Wake Forest's offense is averaging more than 500 yards per game, shredding defenses for 508.7 YPG, good for sixth in the nation.

No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

49-20: The Boilermakers were cooking in the previous matchup between these two teams. Purdue won it 49-20 in 2018.

5-0: Purdue is at its best when it takes care of the football. The squad is 5-0 when registering one turnover or none.

21-0: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has yet to lose in a Big 10 matchup. He's 21-0 all time.

44.9: C.J. Stroud is leading an offensive scoring machine. The group has the second-best points-per-game average nationwide.

107.6: Ohio State is slowly increasing its defensive efficiency. It enters this week ranked 15th in rushing yards allowed, with 107.6.

72.4: The percentage of red-zone stops Purdue has managed to post to this point. The mark is good for 14th in the country.

