Indiana Fans Take Over Bloomington In WILD Scenes Before Ohio State Showdown

Bloomington didn't wait for kickoff. In fact, some Hoosiers fans never even went to bed.

Hours before Indiana and Ohio State were set to square off in a top-five showdown, fans were already lining the streets, packing bars and turning Bloomington into a sea of cream and crimson. The party started Friday night and carried into Saturday morning, offering an early glimpse of just how much this game means to a town that has waited a long time for a moment like this.

FOX Sports' Ben Portnoy, an Indiana graduate who was on the ground in Bloomington, captured video early Saturday morning of fans lined up outside Upstairs Pub and Kilroy's along the city's famous Kirkwood Ave. The line wrapped around and stretched down the street, with some fans bundled in Hoosier-themed blankets.

Portnoy spoke with undergraduates who had been waiting since 1 a.m. to get inside.

Former Indiana center Mike Katic joined FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" broadcast from The Upstairs Pub where he fired up the crowd with a bold statement: "The biggest game in Bloomington history."

Katic wasn't done there.

"We have the best team in America, the best fans in America, the best university in America," he shouted before leading the crowd in a "Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers" chant.

The energy spilled onto the BNK set, where fans packed in around the stage, waving Indiana flags and holding signs featuring plenty of comedic jabs.

For veteran Indianapolis Star journalist Zach Oosterman, who has lived in Bloomington for 20 years, the scene was unlike anything he had witnessed in town.

"Lived here 20 years. Never seen Bloomington like this," he wrote on X.

FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn echoed that sentiment from the set, calling it "a crazy environment" unlike anything Bloomington had experienced for an Ohio State game.

And there's a reason the anticipation surrounding Saturday's game feels different.

This marks the 100th meeting between Indiana and Ohio State. It's a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game, when Indiana stunned top-ranked Ohio State, 13-10, snapping a 30-game losing streak against the Buckeyes.

Now, with the Hoosiers set to take the field against the program they dethroned, Bloomington is embracing a moment that feels bigger than a football game.

The fans made that clear long before kickoff.