CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 7 Games, Including Ohio State-Indiana, Notre Dame-BYU

A showdown between the last two national champions headlines a loaded Week 7 college football slate.

It’s the game we’ve all been waiting for. No. 4 Ohio State faces No. 5 Indiana in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten championship game. Can Jeremiah Smith and the Buckeyes get revenge, or will the defending national champion Hoosiers deliver another statement?

The SEC also brings us several ranked matchups. Can No. 6 Alabama bounce back in Knoxville against No. 14 Tennessee after its heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Georgia last week? And can Austin Simmons keep No. 13 Missouri rolling with a win over his former team, No. 9 Ole Miss?

At night, in the Big 12, No. 18 Oklahoma State will try to keep its quick rebuild going against No. 20 Houston. Meanwhile, No. 2 Notre Dame gets its first huge test of the season in a hostile environment in Provo, Utah, against No. 8 BYU. Can the Cougars shock the college football world and keep their undefeated season going, or will the Irish extend their nation-leading streak of 16 consecutive wins by double digits?

And out west, UCLA returns home after its biggest win in a decade to host the 4-1 Wisconsin Badgers. With Nico Iamaleava out for the season, can the Bruins keep their momentum going behind their backup quarterback?

Here are our expert picks for the biggest matchups of the Week 7 college football season.

College football Saturday in Week 7 features six ranked matchups, headlined by the 2025 Big Ten championship game rematch between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Indiana (noon ET on FOX).