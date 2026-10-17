College Football
Viral Taunt to Heartfelt Apology: Indiana's Charlie Becker Makes Amends With Ryan Day
College Football

Viral Taunt to Heartfelt Apology: Indiana's Charlie Becker Makes Amends With Ryan Day

Updated Oct. 17, 2026 9:07 p.m. ET

Charlie Becker had every reason to be frustrated after Indiana’s heartbreaking 19-15 loss to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Instead, the Hoosiers’ standout wide receiver sought out Buckeyes coach Ryan Day to offer a heartfelt apology.

Becker went viral after Indiana’s victory over Ohio State in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game. During the trophy presentation, he joined in the famous O-H-I-O chant, flashing the traditional "O-H" before finishing with an "F-U" directed at Buckeye fans.

The moment clearly left Becker with regrets. After Saturday’s loss, he made a point to find Day and clear the air.

"That was uncharacteristic of me," Becker told Day, surrounded by a sea of Ohio State players. "I’ve been thinking a lot about it, and I’m sorry to you and Ohio State."

Day appeared to appreciate the gesture, giving Becker a friendly slap on the helmet as the Indiana receiver walked away.

The apology carried added significance given Becker’s deep ties to Ohio State. His father, Dave, played linebacker for the Buckeyes in 1995, and Charlie grew up in an Ohio State household as a fan of the program.

"We had Ohio State posters up. You name it, we had it," Becker told ESPN this week. "Every Saturday, we’d be sitting down, watching Ohio State play ball, kicking everybody’s butts. That was a dream: to play for them or play against them."

Becker delivered a standout performance against his childhood team on Saturday, hauling in nine catches for a career-high 165 yards in the loss. 

It was a memorable statistical performance for Becker. In the end, he made sure the final impression he left on the Buckeyes was a better one.

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