College Football
Florida Coach Jon Sumrall Perfectly Trolled Texas After Gators' Comeback Win
College Football

Florida Coach Jon Sumrall Perfectly Trolled Texas After Gators' Comeback Win

Published Oct. 17, 2026 7:06 p.m. ET

If you thought cowboy hats were reserved for Matthew McConaughey on the sideline at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, think again. 

Jon Sumrall's stealing that swag. And rightfully so. 

After coaching his Florida Gators to a 27-24 win over No. 7 Texas on the road, Sumrall trolled the Longhorns in spectacular fashion, literally. He sported a black cowboy hat as he exited the stadium.

Sumrall authored his second upset over a top-10 SEC opponent in just his first season in Gainesville after Florida routed Ole Miss earlier in the season.

On Saturday, Florida's ground attack continued to roll, totaling 158 yards. Running back Jadan Baugh rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. added 41 yards, and found Lacota Dippre for two receiving touchdowns. 

The Gators prevailed because they contained quarterback Arch Manning, who had a costly fumble as the Longhorns were driving for a game-tying field goal. 

Before that, Florida scored 24 unanswered points to take a 27-17 lead. After trailing 17-3 at halftime, Jones and Dippre connected for two touchdowns on consecutive drives, the second one was a 15-play, 69-yard march. Then Baugh rushed for an 11-yard touchdown to extend the lead. 

Sumrall's game plan to pressure Manning and force him to make plays outside of the pocket, or under duress, was effective. 

The first-year SEC coach, who came to Florida after two successful seasons at Tulane, wore the metaphorical head coaching cap like a vet. Then after leading the Gators to the win on Saturday, he wore a real hat, Texas-Cowboy-style. 

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