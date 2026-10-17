College Football
Julian Sayin Injury: What We Know About Ohio State's Star Quarterback
College Football

Julian Sayin Injury: What We Know About Ohio State's Star Quarterback

Updated Oct. 17, 2026 4:36 p.m. ET

Ohio State might have bigger problems than the very few flaws the Buckeyes have shown this season after quarterback Julian Sayin was injured during the Week 7 19-15 win against Indiana on the road. 

Against Indiana in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten championship game, Sayin — who entered Week 7 tied for fourth with 17 passing touchdowns this season and ranked sixth among FBS quarterbacks with 1,772 passing yards — left the field and went to the locker room with about eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. 

It was unclear what injury Sayin may have suffered, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the game that Sayin will be out for a couple weeks. Here's what we know so far about the Ohio State quarterback's injury.

How Did Ohio State Starting QB Julian Sayin Get Hurt?

In the fourth quarter against Indiana in Bloomington, the Hoosiers sacked Sayin on first-and-10 from Indiana's 38-yard line. He fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by the Buckeyes. But it appears Sayin was injured on this play.

When Sayin left the game, he had completed 15-of-29 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions against the Hoosiers.

Did Julian Sayin Return To The Game Against Indiana?

Sayin left the game in the middle of the fourth quarter, and while he didn't return to action, he was back on the field for the end of the game. When he came back out of the locker room, he had his throwing arm (right) in a sling. 

What Did Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Say About Julian Sayin's Injury?

Following the Buckeyes' 19-15 road win over Indiana, FOX Sports' Jenny Taft asked Ohio State coach Ryan Day if he had an update about Sayin's injury. 

"I don't have [an update] right now," Day told Taft. "Obviously, that was a big blow to us, but the rest of the team picked it up for us."

At Day's post-game press conference, the head coach offered an additional update on Sayin. As our Ben Portnoy reported, Day expects Sayin to be out for a couple weeks. 

Who Is Ohio State's Backup Quarterback?

When Sayin left the Indiana game during the fourth quarter, true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey replaced him as the top-5 matchup was on the line. Fahey was a three-star recruit, per 24/7 Sports' composite ratings, from Mission Viejo, California. 

Saturday's Week 7 game was the third game Fahey has played in so far this season, along with Ohio State's wins against Ball State and Kent State in September. On the year, he completed 9-of-11 passes for 203 total yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

What Is Ohio State's Remaining Schedule?

After beating Indiana on Saturday, the Buckeyes are now 6-1 with their only loss being against Texas. Ohio State is on a bye for Week 8, and then it will travel to Southern California to take on USC. 

Here's a look at Ohio State's remaining regular-season schedule:

  • Saturday, October 31: at USC
  • Saturday, November 7: vs. Oregon
  • Saturday, November 14: vs. Northwestern
  • Saturday, November 21: at Nebraska
  • Saturday, November 28: vs. Michigan
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