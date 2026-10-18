Bear Bachmeier Reveals Personal Motivation Behind BYU's Upset Win Over Notre Dame

The BYU Cougars have officially stamped its mark on the college football landscape.

On Saturday night, the Cougars pulled off an upset against No. 2-ranked Notre Dame for the biggest win in program history. Its 28-24 victory was more than just another win, but it was a matchup quarterback Bear Bachmeier had marked on his calendar for years.

Before committing to BYU during the 2025 recruiting cycle, Bachmeier visited South Bend and nearly committed to Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.

However, until Bachmeier’s post-game press conference, it wasn’t known that Notre Dame apparently disrespected him during his visit. He spoke to reporters after the game highlighting this game as extra motivation, and it goes back to his recruting experience with the program.

"[Coach Kalani Sitake] won't like this because I'm talking about myself, but out of high school Notre Dame disrespected me and my family pretty badly," Bachmeier said. "I wasn't going to lose to those guys. There was no way I was going to lose to those guys tonight."

Bachmeier made the most of his revenge game against the Fighting Irish on Saturday night, delivering one of the best performances of his career. He completed 23-of-36 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, while adding 45 yards and two scores on the ground.

His moment came late in the fourth quarter when he threw a go-ahead six-yard touchdown to tight end Walker Lyons, giving the Cougars the lead with 1:47 remaining.

All night, Bachmeier played with a chip on his shoulder and put the offense on his back in the absence of running back LJ Martin. Whether watching from the sidelines, playing on the field, or listening from the broadcast booth, it was clear this was more than just a game for him.

During his visit to South Bend, Bachmeier intended to commit, but Notre Dame's staff was reportedly focused on five-star Deuce Knight the entire time. Once Knight committed, Bachmeier was left out in the cold, which could be where his feeling of disrespect stems from.

Knight ended up decommitting from Notre Dame and flipped to Auburn under head coach Hugh Freeze. Then Bachmeier committed to the Cougars and found immediate playing time, leading the program to a 12-2 record and a Pop-Tarts Bowl win.