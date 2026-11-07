Friday Night Lights: Inside Illinois' Primetime Win Over Nebraska

MEMORIAL STADIUM (Champaign, Ill.) — Before kickoff of the FOX primetime matchup between Nebraska and Illinois, the U.S. Air Force Academy's Wings of Blue parachute team thrilled the crowd, floating into Memorial Stadium one at a time out of the darkness. It was impressive — and fitting, because both of these teams have needed a parachute at different points this season.

A month ago, the Cornhuskers were 5-0 and dreaming of the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini were 2-3 and had already parted ways with their defensive coordinator. Since then, Illinois has found its parachute, winning four straight games and dreaming of a long-shot CFP bid after beating Nebraska 24-13. The Cornhuskers' CFP chances, on the other hand, have crashed to earth with four straight losses, including three by a total of 13 points. It's a familiar story for the Huskers, who have an FBS-high 28 one-score losses since 2021.

Let's look back at an eventful Friday night under the lights in Champaign.

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The Wings of Blue parachute team is stationed at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, but the unit travels the country performing at sporting events and air shows.

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Illinois captain and leading tackler Matthew Bailey was the last to emerge from the home team's tunnel during pregame introductions. As the hard-hitting defensive back's play shows, he wants all the smoke.

Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports

For this game in the national spotlight, Fighting Illini players wanted to wear something special. So head coach Bret Bielema and his wife, Jen, sprung for navy blue helmets featuring a cursive script. "They’re not cheap," Bielema said during the week. "I didn’t tell my wife what it was gonna cost."

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Before the game, FOX Sports analyst (and former Oregon head coach) Mark Helfrich talked with embattled Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen (left). During their four-game losing streak, the Cornhuskers have not scored more than 17 points in any game.

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On Friday, Nebraska got on the board first as running back Mekhi Nelson broke free for a 15-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

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For his efforts, Nelson got a lift from 320-pound offensive lineman Paul Mubenga.

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Illinois answered just before the half with a touchdown catch by receiver Collin Dixon. He caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns on the night, and in the process set a new Illinois record for single-season TD receptions. That certainly warrants a bow.

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On the first possession of the second half, the Illini ran a field-goal fake called "Charlie Brown." Punter/holder Lars Rau found himself all alone as he took off with the ball and sprinted 29 yards to the Nebraska 3-yard line. Illinois scored three plays later to take a 14-7 lead.

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Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 284 yards and ran for 27 more, but getting on the scoreboard remains a problem for the Cornhuskers.

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And at Gies Memorial Stadium, the scoreboard is huge, the largest in college football in fact. The new video display measures 69 feet high by 250 feet wide, totaling 17,315 square feet. For context, it would take 1,621 60-inch televisions to cover the scoreboard.

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Despite topping Illinois in total yards, first downs and time of possession, Matt Rhule's squad came up short again. "You have to take the ball, you have to hold the ball, you have to score and put it in the end zone," he said postgame.

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Bret Bielema and his wife walked off the field with big smiles. The helmets were worth it.